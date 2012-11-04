Town of Porter funds lakefront fireworks

The Porter Town Council agreed Tuesday to sponsor the July 3 fireworks at
the Indiana Dunes State Park by entering into contracts for the pyrotechnics
display launched from a barge on Lake Michigan.
Council members also voted unanimously to pledge $3,000 out of CEDIT funds
toward the event, and to provide in-kind support services through town
departments like Police, Fire and Public Works.
Heather Ennis of the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce said this will
be the fourth year for the Duneland-area fireworks, which last year drew a
crowd of 8,000 people who also enjoyed food vendors and entertainment at the
lakefront.
A vote on Ennis’ proposal almost didn’t take place. Porter council member
Jeannine Virtue moved to table the request but it died for lack of a second;
she said while not opposed to it, she wanted more time when a request for
money is made.
Ennis asked that the council at least approve being the event’s primary
sponsor so necessary arrangements can be made and contracts signed.
Member Elka Nelson said Ennis provided the council with information about
her request last month, she was prepared to answer questions last night, and
that Porter needs to move forward to give other communities confidence the
fireworks will take place.
Vote on Nelson’s subsequent motion to approve was 4-0 with Virtue voting yes
and member Bill Cantrell absent.
It costs about $25,000 to put on the fireworks show, said Ennis, and last
year Chesterton donated $2,500 and a like amount in staff services; Burns
Harbor donated $2,200. Event organizers apply for grants and solicit
additional donations, said Ennis, and any unspent money rolls over for the
following year.
Porter police chief James Spanier said shuttle buses used last year worked
well. Nelson agreed the buses relieve traffic congestion and make the event
more accessible to those who otherwise wouldn’t drive to the State Park.
Ennis confirmed a shuttle service again will be offered with stops at both
Chesterton Middle School and Yost Elementary School in Porter.
“It’s a special show,” she added, “and there’s no better place to watch the
fireworks. It’s pretty cool to see everybody work really well together.”
The Porter Park Board, in cooperation with the Duneland Business Initiative
Group, is soliciting donations for a smaller-scale fireworks display July 4
at Porter’s downtown Hawthorne Park to cap a day of tri-town festivities
there including a parade.