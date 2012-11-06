Seven Peaks water park on Porter agenda Tuesday

Tuesday the Porter Town Council gets the chance to seal the deal when it comes to allowing Seven Peaks waterparks of Utah to purchase shuttered Splash Down Dunes on U.S. 20.

The Porter Plan Commission last week voted 6-0 to recommend a needed rezoning for the 32 acres involved as part of a rezone of additional parcels in the Waverly Road/U.S. 20 area. Due to the town’s filing oversight in 2003, some land was left without a zoning designation.

The Plan Commission’s rules of procedure require an approximately six-week delay before a commission recommendation goes to the Town Council for final action, but in Seven Peaks’ case that rule was waived unanimously by commission members.

Commission and Town Council member Greg Stinson said, “Since this is basically correcting a problem the town created itself, all we’re doing is rectifying an existing error in our zoning.”

Stinson also said town officials didn’t feel it was fair to Seven Peaks owner Gary Brinton to delay his acquisition of Splash Down Dunes when the zoning error was the town’s fault.

Brinton said he plans to invest $1.5 million to $2 million on upgrades at Splash Down Dunes in addition to building a pedestrian tunnel under Waverly Road, all to get the updated waterpark ready for a Memorial Day 2013 grand opening.

At the special June 6 commission meeting, speakers hailed the Seven Peaks purchase as a needed boost for the town as far as creating about 350 annual jobs, increasing property-tax revenue and drawing compatible business development to the area.

The Town Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the town hall. Other agenda items include a vacation procedure for department heads as well as approval of public-assembly permits for the Family 4th Fest parade, the Midnight Parade, and the Chesterton Art Fair at Hawthorne Park.

In addition, an ordinance amending the definition of transient vendor/itinerant merchant will be presented. Department heads will report and the public may comment as the meeting begins under audience participation.