Residents MIA at Porter budget hearing

The Porter Town Council conducted a two-minute special meeting Wednesday when no one was present to comment on the proposed 2013 budget.

After the public hearing council president Greg Stinson said next year’s spending would remain relatively flat. “The (state property-tax) circuit breaker precluded us from doing much.”

Because of that, the budget was advertised slightly higher knowing it very well could be cut; it will be adopted at a future date.

The budget wasn’t discussed or described during the meeting. Stinson later said it includes 2 percent raises for all full-time and part-time hourly employees across the board. The previous council used a merit-pay system for distributing salary increases, but Stinson said unless it’s done uniformly the town could open itself up to potential litigation.

Whether to continue with merit pay will be addressed. Stinson said no ordinance or resolution authorizing that method has been found, only a policy statement in the employee handbook.

He also said the council is aware of tough times ahead financially for government units. “As bad as it is, it probably will get worse.”

Member Elka Nelson was absent Wednesday. The next regular Town Council meeting is Tuesday at 7 p.m.