Porter water park rezonings set for public hearing Wednesday

Two Porter boards meet in special session Wednesday to conduct public
hearings on use-variance and rezoning requests tied to the proposed sale of
Splash Down Dunes waterpark.
The rezonings, initiated by the Town Council, also would affect parcels for
other businesses at or near the Waverly Road and U.S. 20 intersection where
the waterpark is located. Included among them are Pinkerton Oil, Westchester
Animal Clinic, Hultman Flooring and Pat's Liquors.
New zoning needs to be assigned after it was learned none really exists in
some areas there because of a paperwork oversight years ago.
Town Council president Greg Stinson said he has spoken with owners of the
property so they understand what's happening.
The Board of Zoning of Appeals will conduct its Wednesday hearings beginning
at 6:30 p.m. on Utah-based Seven Peaks Marketing's request to locate a
waterpark in a Business-3 zone, and to allow its parking lot in a
Residential-1 zone.
At 7:30 p.m. or immediately following the BZA, the town's Plan Commission
will conduct public hearings on rezoning both the 17-acre Splash Down Dunes
site and 15-acre parking lot to enable those specific uses, and on using the
latter parcel itself for parking.
Final action on the rezonings will be up to the Town Council based on advice
from the Plan Commission. May 24 town department heads, sitting as a
Technical Advisory Committee, recommended the specific zoning categories to
be assigned.
The proposed rezonings generally reflect what was thought to be the previous
B-3 and R-1 zonings with one difference: the new classifications would drop
the need to ask for planned unit development approval in favor of expedited
site-plan review that looks at the same issues as a PUD.
Nothing in the new rezoning proposals would affect the Summertree
multi-family/office use development south of the Splash Down Dunes parking
lot.
Local Seven
Peaks attorney Greg Babcock told the BZA last month that he will lay out
more detailed plans Wednesday how the waterpark, closed since 2009 and
overgrown with weeds, will be repaired and upgraded.
Posted 6/5/2012