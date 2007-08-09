Porter Town Council splits to pick new president for 2011

Dave Babcock unexpectedly was elected Tuesday to lead the Porter Town
Council in 2011.
The vote deadlocked 2-2 with member Trevin Fowler absent when
clerk-treasurer Carol Pomeroy broke the tie in Babcock’s favor.
Associate town attorney Ethan Lowe said Pomeroy was not required to vote but
may. Some members of the audience were urging her to do so.
As the meeting was about to adjourn member Jon Granat nominated Babcock for
incoming president. 2010 president Michele Bollinger said elections would
take place at the Jan. 11 meeting. Granat stood by his nomination and
Babcock seconded.
He and Granat voted yes; Bollinger and Todd Martin voted no.
After the meeting Bollinger said choosing a council vice-president and 2011
department heads, appointments to boards and commissions and other
reorganizational business will take place Jan. 11.
The council did vote 4-0 to adopt the 2011 salary ordinance, which is based
on a merit system. The salaries listed are the maximum allowable for each
position and department heads have discretion to approve a lower salary. The
council sets the salary of department heads.
Police chief James Spanier will be paid $58,298 (allowable range of $52,000
to $60,000); Public Works superintendent Brenda Brueckheimer a combined
$53,560 ($26,780 each of up to $28,000 from both the Street and Sewage
works); director of engineering and development Matt Keiser a combined
$77,249 (a maximum allowable $81,000 from general, redevelopment and
stormwater funds).
Fire chief and full-time firefighter Lewis Craig Sr. will be paid $50,000
($42,000 to $52,000 allowed) and building commissioner Art Elwood $33,619
($32,000 to $46,350 allowed). Elwood also receives 10 percent of the
building permit fees issued.
Pomeroy will receive a combined $44,566 from the general and sewer funds;
the deputy clerk-treasurer $42,765; and the stormwater/sewer clerk a
combined $30,900 from those funds.
Town council members receive a combined $6,600 from the general and sewer
funds and are eligible to participate in the town’s employee health
insurance plan.
All full-time employees also will be paid longevity in the amount of $125
per year of full-time employment.
As for appointed town officials, Plan Commission members will receive $109
per meeting; Board of Zoning Appeals, $60 per meeting; Redevelopment
Commission, $100 per meeting; Police Commission, $92 per month with meeting;
and Stormwater Board $53 per meeting.
Two pages of numerous year-end transfers in several town departments also
were approved 4-0 Tuesday.
In other business, Bollinger announced the winners of the recent outdoor
Christmas decorating contest. Jill Wadding of Porter Cove placed first
winning $75; Rich Janusaitas of Old Porter Road second with $50; and Bruce
and Jean Daniels of Burwell Drive third with $25.
Spanier said the Police Department will have a drop box at the police
station for unwanted/expired prescription drugs.
Brueckheimer said the town doesn’t salt alleys because they are gravel and
the salt would damage vegetation.
Keiser said the town received its permit to upgrade sewer facilities at Six
Box Lane with the project to be bid shortly. Bids are being solicited now
for a downtown manhole project. Road closures and installation of a culvert
in the area of State Park and Waverly roads are on hold pending relocation
of a gas main, he added.