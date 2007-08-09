Porter seeks state deadline extension for sewer upgrade

With Porter
facing a state-mandated deadline of December, 2012 to make major
sanitary-sewer upgrades and much work yet to do, the town is asking for an
extension.
Project manager
Warren Thiede of Haas & Associates engineers told the town Redevelopment
Commission on Tuesday that a likely three-month extension will be sought to
be sure the new Porter Avenue lift station, an approximately $1.8 million
project, is fully operational.
Thiede told the
Town Council at a later meeting that Porter has received notice of the
station’s construction-permit approval from the Indiana Department of
Environmental Management.
The council OK’d
advertising for lift-station bids beginning March 13 and receiving bids
April 4. The work includes upgrading Porter sewer lines to the Chesterton
sewage treatment plant.
Porter is in the
process of obtaining a permanent easement for a parcel west of the current
Porter Avenue lift station on which the new one would be built. Thiede said
final acquisition of the easement would have to be completed prior to giving
the winning bidder notice to proceed.
In a related
matter, voting 4-0 with member Bill Cantrell absent the council gave
Performance Pipelining Inc. authorization to begin a re-line of downtown
Porter sanitary sewers. Base price was $2.3 million. Thiede said the work
should begin in four to six weeks and take 180 days to complete.
During their
meeting Redevelopment Commission members gave Haas & Associates the go-ahead
to study whether the Triangle lift station can be upgraded or should be
replaced. The station is in the Dunes Forest area and serves the Waverly
Road corridor.
The overall
sewer improvements are funded with a previous $4 million bond issue by the
RDC and a $1 million bond issue by the Town Council.
Voting 5-0
Tuesday, RDC members gave the council authorization to oversee the lift
station and re-lining projects although the RDC will continue to primarily
finance them. After the meeting council president Greg Stinson said
historically it’s the council and town employees, not the RDC, that manages
town infrastructure.
Three of the
five Town Council members also sit on the RDC.
In other council
business, Stinson said the job search has begun to fill the new position of
director of development/building commissioner, expected to pay between
$49,000 and $60,000 depending on qualifications. An executive session is
slated for Thursday to interview the first candidate. The new job combines
two previous positions in town government; applications are still being
accepted.
At its
invitation the council also heard from Speros Batistatos, president/CEO of
the Lake County-based South Shore Convention and Visitor Authority. He
explained how SSCVA combines a hotel tax, riverboat admission fees and
private-sector memberships to finance promotional activities that benefit
Lake County as well as Northwest Indiana.
This area
combined generates about the same amount of hospitality and tourism as does
Indianapolis, said Batistatos. “That’s an important takeaway --- we have a
shared economic engine important to our region.”
Unlike some
tourism bureaus, Batistatos said SSCVA takes stands on issues like urging a
uniform school start-date after Labor Day so the region doesn’t close its
doors on tourists when other states are still welcoming them.
Stinson asked
how interactive SSCVA is with Porter County tourism. Batistatos said as one
example his group will be working with Lutheran Basketball at Valparaiso
University, sending attendees coupons and tracking their visit with
follow-up surveys.
Indiana Dunes
Tourism is the tax-funded Porter County’s Convention, Recreation and Visitor
Commission.
In other
business last night:
• If residents
haven’t received their larger roll-box for recycling, please contact the
town hall.
• The 2012
salary ordinance adopted in December was amended to include two positions
that had been omitted and one that saw a salary increase after a
probationary period.
• Police chief
James Spanier won permission to spend up to $400 in town CEDIT money for a
grant writer to sharpen the Police Department’s application for a 75/25
grant to fund the salary of a police officer for three years. The town would
commit to keeping the officer for a fourth year at its expense.