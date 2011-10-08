Porter plans weekend open for skating rink pending ice repairs

The Porter Park Department hopes to open its outdoor ice-skating rink at Hawthorne Park this weekend.

The town Street and Fire Departments helped construct the rink recently and the ice was freezing, but it was reported Tuesday that the ice was damaged and the departments need to make repairs before skating can begin.

“We’re very appreciative,” Park Board member Patty Raffin told fire chief Lewis Craig Sr. and Public Works superintendent Brenda Brueckheimer.

At Town Council president Elka Nelson’s suggestion, park officials agreed signs will be posted stating the rink, which isn’t lit, is not intended for skating after dark.

Last year the Park Department hoped to build the ice rink but the lack of sustained freezing temperatures prevented it.

Park Board president Rondi Wightman told the council the new director of parks position has been filled and Brian Bugajski will be introduced to council members at their Feb. 12 meeting.

Also that night the council will consider a prepared ordinance amending town code to expand the Park Board to five members, the fifth to be appointed by the Duneland School Board as provided by state law. Duneland’s decision is pending.

In other business, the council started its meeting by convening as a Board of Finance to receive clerk-treasurer Carol Pomeroy’s 2012 investment report. Councilmen Rob Pomeroy and Dave Wodrich were elected Finance Board president and secretary, respectively.

The council meeting resumed and Michael Barry was reappointed as Porter director of development and building commissioner.

Town consultants retained for 2013 were planning consultant Jim Mandon; for engineering services Haas & Associates as well as Global Land Surveying and Engineering as needed; Hodges & Davis as town attorney; and Cender & Company for non-exclusive financial services. The council indicated it also may enter into a contract with Umbaugh & Associates for additional financial needs.

Nelson noted all contracts are subject to Indiana law requiring their complaince with the federal E-Verify program so only persons allowed to work legally in the United States are hired.

By unanimous vote Judy Chaplin was named Porter’s choice to retain her Duneland seat on the Porter County Convention Recreation and Visitor Commission; Chesterton and Burns Harbor also share naming responsibility for the tri-town appointment.