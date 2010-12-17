Porter Gateway plan available for public view

A public copy of the draft plan for the far-reaching Gateway to the Indiana Dunes development is available at the Porter town hall for inspection.

According to consultants from SEH, the document provides a series of guidelines intended to be a tool for the Town of Porter when assessing both outside proposals to develop in the study area, and its own capital projects such as roads, trails and parks.

The project is being spearheaded by the Porter Redevelopment Commission, which will meet 5 p.m Jan. 11 to discuss and likely approve the draft plan in advance of asking the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority next month for more money to implement the plan.

The RDA initially approved $1.8 million and a request for $17 million is pending.

The Gateway plan includes reconstructing Indiana 49 north of Interstate 94 with a roundabout; building the first leg of the Dunes Kankakee Trail along the highway; and promoting development of hotels, restaurants and a convention center to entice tourists to stay in the area.

Recommendations to upgrade and enhance Porter's downtown and scattered infill sites are included as well.