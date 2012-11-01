Porter director of engineering quitting as new board takes charge

The Town of Porter and director of engineering Matt Keiser are parting ways
on good terms.
Hired in April, 2009 to supervise engineering and development matters,
Keiser is moving on, announced Town Council president Greg Stinson at
Tuesday's meeting.
Keiser later said he has other plans but can't elaborate at this time. He
will remain in his town position until Feb. 1, at which time his contractual
agreement with Porter terminates and the engineering/development position is
eliminated.
After the meeting Stinson said while talking with Keiser about a realignment
of responsibilities under the new council, Keiser didn't think the role of a
coordinating project manager played to his strengths.
Keiser isn't a registered professional engineer although he has an
engineering background. His combined positions with Porter would have paid
approximately $77,000 this year.
Stinson said the council is extremely grateful to Keiser for his
professionalism, his hard work on behalf of the town and for making a smooth
transition possible. Keiser said, "I'm really proud of what we've done. The
town is positioned well for the future and to guide its projects along." He
said he hopes to stay involved.
According to council member Bill Cantrell, who served for years on the town
Stormwater Management Board, "I worked with Matt on Stormwater and he's done
a great job, saved the town a lot of money, and I wish him luck in his new
endeavors."
Stinson said the council doesn't want to create the position of a town
manager because under Indiana code, that authority becomes almost
quasi-mayoral.
Department heads
retained
Other incumbent Porter department heads were returned to office on unanimous
votes: police chief James Spanier, fire chief and full-time firefighter
Lewis Craig Sr., Public Works director Brenda Brueckheimer, building
commissioner Art Elwood, and Park Department superintendent Jim Miller, the
latter subject to Park Board approval.
The appointments drew favorable reaction from the audience, again a
near-capacity crowd.
On 5-0 votes the Town Council renewed its service contracts with Haas &
Associates and SEH, both of which provide engineering services; with town
planner Jim Mandon and the law firm of Hodges & Davis for town attorney Greg
Sobkowski.
A 3-2 vote with Cantrell and Elka Nelson dissenting narrowly led to renewal
of a contract for financial services with Cender & Company.
Last month principal Karl Cender said it was financially feasible for the
Porter Redevelopment Commission to refund Porter County the full $313,152
due over a successful property-tax appeal rather than negotiating
installment payments; that's anticipated to take the RDC's cash down to
about $459,000 until June.
In other business, Stinson named council members to serve as liaisons to
town departments: Cantrell, Police; Jeanine Virtue, Fire; Nelson, Public
Works; Rob Pomeroy, Parks; and town hall including building
commissioner/clerk-treasurer, Stinson.
2011
improvements pay off
Elwood announced
in 2011 the Building Department generated $90,101 in total fees including
$51,984 in permit fees and $37,650 from contractor licenses. The value of
improvements as estimated on building permits was $5,192,656 --- in part
boosted by the new Bell warehouse --- for a total value the second highest
in seven years.
The building
commissioner also asked that the council consider pro-rating the $100 annual
fee for a contractor's license. He said whether contractors obtain the
license in January or September, they pay the same fee.
Craig said 4:30
p.m. Jan. 31 is the deadline for landlords to file at his office
certification of working smoke detectors. The forms may be obtained at the
fire station, Police Department or town hall. Craig also said the Fire
Department received $7,000 from ArcelorMittal for equipment.
Brueckheimer
reminded residents the Public Works complex accepts surplus electronics like
old computers and televisions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also, Christmas trees
will be picked up for disposal by calling 926-4212.
Keiser said bids
for a reline of downtown sanitary sewers were to opened today with action to
be taken at the Jan. 24 meeting. Porter is in the midst of a $5.1 million
sewer upgrade.
With
temperatures near a daytime 50 degrees, Miller said, "I've never seen the
playground full in January like it was today." Ice skating is planned at
Hawthorne Park when the weather turns colder in the coming days. Miller also
said police are investigating a break-in at the Hawthorne community center.
Under council
comments, Pomeroy thanked Porter residents for supporting him and giving him
the opportunity to serve them. He also commended Brueckheimer and her
department for clearing trees and underbrush, grading and cleaning the
overgrown easements along Wood Street and Mineral Springs Road.