The Porter Town Council is planning an open house following its Jan. 8 meeting to recognize the retirement of Stephanie Miller from the Porter Park Department.

Miller’s worked as park administrator for 20 years and attended her last Park Board meeting Thursday.

Rob Pomeroy, council liaison to the Park Department, announced the open house during the council’s final 2012 meeting last night. He invited “anyone who wants to stop by and thank (Miller) for her service, please do so.”

Miller’s Dec. 31 retirement wasn’t mentioned during the afternoon’s brief Park Board meeting called to address an unrelated item.

The Park Board is in the midst of a reorganization of department personnel and currently is interviewing for the new position of park director, who will assume many of Miller’s former administrative duties in addition to others including park programming, marketing and grant writing.

Park Board president Rondi Wightman said there are over 30 applicants for park director. “I’m really pleased with the quality of candidates.” She said it’s hoped a selection can be made at the Jan. 15 meeting if possible.

Thursday’s meeting was called to adopt a 2013 park salary ordinance that gives the new park-director position a range of $40,000 to $48,000 per year. A newly created position of trails, parks and facilities specialist will be paid $40,000 annually next year although a range of $30,000 to $42,000 is allowed.

Jim Miller will be the T/P/F specialist. He’s the outgoing 24-year Porter Parks superintendent who initially resigned effective Dec. 31 like his wife Stephanie, but he later rescinded that resignation. The Park Board didn’t immediately accept the rescission but later reached agreement with Jim Miller after members of the public attended several meetings to voice support for the couple.

Stephanie Miller let her resignation stand.

The Porter Redevelopment Commission is finalizing an agreement with the Porter Park Board for its employees to maintain the RDC’s expanding hike/bike trail system. The RDC has proposed paying the Park Department not to exceed $25,000 for the service annually.

In addition to part-time laborers and craft assistants, other 2013 Park Department salaries include $50 per meeting for a Park Board secretary and $50 for each Park Board member per meeting.

The Town Council announced Thursday there is a need for either a Republican or Independent town resident to serve on the four-member Park Board. Member Nikki Crist has resigned and the term of Jessie Campaniello is about to expire. Following the Park Board meeting, Campaniello was non-committal whether she will seek reappointment.