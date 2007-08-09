Porter council okays 27 percent sewer rate hike

Porter residents will be seeing their bimonthly sanitary sewer bills
increase by around 27 percent.
At its meeting Tuesday night, the Town Council voted 5-0 to approve an
ordinance raising the base rate per 1,000 gallons of usage from $7.25 to
$9.25, a hike of 27.58 percent.
Brass tacks: the monthly bill of an average residential metered household
which uses 5,000 gallons will increase by $14.47, from $52.81 to $67.28.
Households without water meters will see their monthly bill go from $45.44
to $67.28.
Town Engineer Matt Keiser told the Chesterton Tribune after the
meeting that the last sanitary sewer rate hike in Porter was enacted in
2008, when an initially recommended increase of 60 percent was lowered to 30
percent. The last time the sewer rate in Porter was hiked before 2008?
Keiser was unable to say. It had been years.
Contracted rate consultant Karl Cender opened a public hearing on the
increase by noting the following: the Town of Porter has been given a 2012
deadline by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to stop all
sanitary sewage overflows; it will cost around $5 million to fund projects
necessary to meet that deadline; and in order to save residents the burden
of a massive rate hike to generate sufficient revenues to implement those
projects, the Porter Redevelopment Commission issued a $4.1 million bond—to
be re-paid with TIF funds—while the Town Council approved an expenditure of
$1 million in CEDIT funds.
In short, residents will see no impact at all on their pocketbooks so far as
the $5 million project schedule goes. (Once more by way of comparison: in
January 2009 the Chesterton Town Council enacted a 14 percent sanitary sewer
rate hike specifically to generate sufficient revenues to make payments on a
$5.1 million sewer bond issued later in the year.)
Even so, Cender said, the Porter sanitary sewer utility is running an annual
shortfall of $205,000, with $1.415 million in basic operations expenses and
only $1.11 million in revenues. Had not the Redevelopment Commission and
Town Council ponied up the $5.1 million in TIF and CEDIT funds, Cender
emphasized, the rate hike being discussed on Tuesday wouldn’t be 27 percent
but more along the lines of 60 percent. “We’re keeping this rate increase as
low as possible,” he said. “But we need to get the utility back in the
black.”
For his part, Keiser reminded folks that the utility does not operate
on the basis of property-tax revenues. It’s a stand-alone, independent,
self-sufficient operation funded solely by rates and associated fees.
Public Comment
Five people spoke against the rate increase, three—reluctantly—in favor of
it.
Nancy Costello—speaking for seniors—noted that the town “collects a lot of
money from different areas” and “we don’t see any of that. I don’t
understand why you need more money to do that.”
Rita Newman wanted to know whether the revenues generated by the increase
will go solely to the sanitary sewer utility. (They will, Keiser said later
in the meeting.)
Nina Kizer-Herschman—who presented members with a petition against the rate
hike—warned the council that “we have a lot of unhappy people, a lot of
angry people who see their rates go up and their services go down.”
Tim Herschman wanted to know specifically why the sanitary sewer utility is
operating in the red. (Keiser was unable to provide Herschman immediately
with the numbers, although after the meeting he spoke generally to the
Tribune about the steep increases in items like insurance, purchased
power, and fuel.)
And David Nolbertowicz complained that “nobody ever comes out to pump my
septic tank.”
Roy Bush and Brad McNabb, on the other hand—both of whom sat on the rate
committee which recommended the hike—remarked that, while they understand
people’s concern, the town’s infrastructure is collapsing and in dire need
of attention.
“We do see a lot of rate increases,” Bush said. “But when we talk about
sewer rate increases, the only one I see are in Chesterton.” For years, he
added, the town has “put Band-Aids on the system as much as we can. We’ve
got to bike the bullet. Sometimes it just is what it is.”
“To keep rate historically low over the last 30 or 40 years, the town did
essentially the minimum,” McNabb said. “Only emergency repairs. It’s all
built up to a head to the point it’s a do-or-die situation. We’re just
reaping what we’ve sown.”
Heather Ennis, executive director of the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of
Commerce and also a Porter resident, made the same point. “For the future of
the community it’s important to have working sewers,” she said. “It makes
Porter much more marketable. We’ve had low rates for a long time.”
Discussion
Member Dave Babcock, after the public comment portion of the public hearing
was closed, that a rate hike was always the last option. “We tried selling
the system to a private entity,” he said. “We tried to get funding from the
State Revolving Loan. We chased grants. The money we did have we used to the
best of our ability. We’re really tried to do the best we can with people
and equipment. I don’t want a rate increase but I don’t know where else to
get it.”
Babcock added that “IDEM has got us under its thumb.”
President Michelle Bolinger—who noted that she ran for the council on a
platform of public improvements—made much the same point. “It’s not a quick
decision,” she said. “We’ve been exploring it for years. And it was our last
resort. We have to do something to address the aging infrastructure. I have
to pay this increase too. We’re doing exactly what we were elected to do.”
Members then voted unanimously to approve the rate ordinance on second
reading. The ordinance had been previously introduced at the council’s July
27 meeting.