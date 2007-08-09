Chesterton Tribune

Porter Cantrell reception will honor outgoing member's service

Tuesday is Bill Cantrell Day in Porter, and the outgoing Town Council member will be honored with a public reception immediately following the 7 p.m. council meeting.

Cantrell took office Jan. 1 but has resigned effective July 1 for health reasons.

The council lists a short agenda dealing with reports from department heads and staff, ordinances regarding nepotism and sewer credits, and final reading of an ordinance defining transient vendor/itinerant merchant.

Also Tuesday, the Porter Redevelopment Commission will discuss possible expansion of a tax-increment financing or TIF district. Property taxes collected on new development after a TIF district is created/expanded can be captured by the RDC for special projects that benefit that area.

The RDC meets at 6 p.m. at the town hall. RDC president Elka Nelson indicated consultants from SEH will be present to explain how a TIF expansion would be accomplished.

Other RDC agenda items include a Brickyard Trail change order and an acquisition, as well as discussion regarding a downtown master-plan survey, an Orchard Pedestrian Way trail acquisition and a State Park Road hydraulic study update. Staff also will report.

The Porter Stormwater Management Board convenes at 5 p.m. Tuesday with routine business and staff reports listed.

Both the Town Council and RDC take public comment at the beginning of their respective meetings under audience participation; the Stormwater Board takes comment at its meeting’s conclusion.

 

