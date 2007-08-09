Tuesday is Bill Cantrell Day in Porter, and the outgoing Town Council member
will be honored with a public reception immediately following the 7 p.m.
council meeting.
Cantrell took office Jan. 1 but has resigned effective July 1 for health
reasons.
The council lists a short agenda dealing with reports from department heads
and staff, ordinances regarding nepotism and sewer credits, and final
reading of an ordinance defining transient vendor/itinerant merchant.
Also Tuesday, the Porter Redevelopment Commission will discuss possible
expansion of a tax-increment financing or TIF district. Property taxes
collected on new development after a TIF district is created/expanded can be
captured by the RDC for special projects that benefit that area.
The RDC meets at 6 p.m. at the town hall. RDC president Elka Nelson
indicated consultants from SEH will be present to explain how a TIF
expansion would be accomplished.
Other RDC agenda items include a Brickyard Trail change order and an
acquisition, as well as discussion regarding a downtown master-plan survey,
an Orchard Pedestrian Way trail acquisition and a State Park Road hydraulic
study update. Staff also will report.
The Porter Stormwater Management Board convenes at 5 p.m. Tuesday with
routine business and staff reports listed.
Both the Town Council and RDC take public comment at the beginning of their
respective meetings under audience participation; the Stormwater Board takes
comment at its meeting’s conclusion.