Porter Brickyard project density raises parking concerns

The Porter Redevelopment Commission’s planned Brickyard project is intended
to mirror the neighborhood feel of downtown Porter, and that’s a good thing,
said two town Plan Commission members Thursday.
But the same conditions that lead to problems downtown --- narrow streets
and congested on-street parking --- shouldn’t be duplicated in the new
Brickyard, they stated.
Commission member Lorain Bell said the Brickyard’s proposed 194 living units
on 25 acres will generate a lot of traffic including the 24/7 employees of a
planned senior living/assisted living complex having about 90 residential
units.
Large areas of open space on the 2.86 acres set aside for the centrally
located senior housing likely will have to be reduced to provide more
employee and visitor parking, agreed A.J. Monroe of Brickyard consultants
SEH Inc.
“I appreciate what you’ve done, it looks great,” commission member Jim
Eriksson told Redevelopment Commission president Bruce Snyder. However, “The
density scares me. The (current) downtown is really so congested with people
parking in front of their houses.”
Monroe said no thought has been given to banning on-street parking in the
Brickyard, to be located at the southwest corner of Beam Street and Sexton
Avenue on land the Redevelopment Commission purchased last year for
$350,000.
The exception would be no parking on Beam, Monroe said, adding that many of
the condos, single-family homes and rowhouses would have garages to keep
vehicles off Brickyard streets.
A traffic-impact analysis of the project site and surrounding area will be
provided in the future as part of the approvals the Redevelopment Commission
is seeking from the Plan Commission to make the Brickyard more attractive to
a private development partner yet to be chosen.
The impact to town police, fire and public works departments; to garbage
collection, stormwater drainage and the Duneland School Corp. all will be
analyzed, too.
Duneland’s Yost Elementary School is directly across the street from the
Brickyard.
Town planner Jim Mandon said the senior/assisted living density skews the
Brickyard’s impression because those 90 units will be in two, two-story
buildings. Mandon also said on-street parking slows traffic.
Plan Commission member Matt Keiser, Porter’s director of engineering, made
the point the assisted-living units will provide physical assistance, not
financial assistance, to its residents.
From the audience, Debbie Bowen said she hopes the facility will provide
space for handicapped residents needing living assistance as well.
Bell asked if anything the commission had brought up last night would change
the Brickyard plans. Replied Snyder, “That’s why we’re here. The short
answer, I believe so.”
Monroe said after meeting recently with town department heads to discuss
Brickyard plans, some changes already have been made. The senior living
buildings originally were to be three stories tall but the Porter Fire
Department doesn’t have an aerial truck to fight three-story fires.
Still being studied, continued Monroe, is who would maintain the Brickyard’s
open spaces, and who would have responsibility for the pond on an adjacent
6.7-acre parcel that will anchor the development’s stormwater system.
The larger 25-acre parcel includes 4.7 acres of land for a new Porter fire
station when funding is found for construction; the current station across
the street would be vacated and its space turned over to the Public Works
Department. The balance of the 4.7 acres would be held in reserve for future
municipal use some day.
Monroe said since the project site was once an operating brickyard, it’s
anticipated that brick will be a prominent architectural element in the
overall Brickyard design.
Here a trail,
there a trail
The discussion also focused on a portion of the separate Brickyard hike/bike
trail slated to be built on the new residential development’s east side
adjacent to Sexton Avenue.
Keiser said the 8 foot-wide trail with 1-foot shoulders on each side would
be built from Beam Street south to Lincoln Street as planned, likely next
year. Current Brickyard residential-project plans include a trail on the
development’s far west side from Beam to the south, then east on the
extended Lincoln Street to the original trail terminus at Wagner Road.
Once the latter perimeter trail is built, Keiser said most trail users would
be directed by signage and design to use that one as the primary trail and
not the Sexton route. At that point the original trail leg could still
remain, or be used for parking for the Brickyard housing development, said
Keiser.
Its far northeast corner at Sexton is eyed for limited neighborhood
commercial uses.
After the meeting Keiser was asked if the federal funding agency would
approve paying to build a section of a hike/bike trail, then redirecting
users away from it and even abandoning it for parking. He said the federal
grant’s goal is to have a trail connecting the Calumet Trail to the Prairie
Duneland Trail and a new perimeter Brickyard-project trail would do that.
Today, Keiser said, “After thinking about it more last night, we would not
use the trail along Sexton for parking. The trail would remain along Sexton,
but the new trail around the Brickyard would be considered the main
conveyance.”
Smolios lots
combined
Although listed
on the agenda as a preliminary hearing, the commission conducted a public
hearing for Mike Smolios, who was granted 7-0 approval to combine two lots
he owns at 240 Howe Rd. into one parcel of record.
Smolios said he
wants to build a 40-foot by 60-foot pole barn on the former Lot 15, which is
vacant, to store personal property and vehicles. No one commented during the
public hearing.
Attorney Greg
Babcock said his client would agree to remove the shed once an occupancy
permit for the new pole barn is issued
Also Wednesday,
Mandon distributed a proposed addition to the Porter Beach zoning overlay
requirements intended to facilitate more orderly future development there.
The new language would address and prevent the spread of invasive plant
species, in part by maintaining a list of banned plant materials.
A public hearing
on the overlay amendment was set for the Sept. 15 commission meeting.
Allowing
non-native invasive species to overtake the dunes environment would destroy
part of the reason why the beach area is so special, said Mandon.