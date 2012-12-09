Oct. 6 through 13 is going to be a week of festivals and fundraisers in Porter.

The Town Council on Tuesday approved assembly permits, pending proof of insurance in some cases, for several events in Hawthorne Park.

A large tent will be erected for the Oct. 6 Porter’s Perfect Pint festival from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will benefit the town Park and Fire Departments. Organizers Leroy Flores and Liz Tilden agreed to leave the tent up for the week so other organizations can use the venue, according to town officials.

Additional events planned are a Rebuilding Together Duneland fundraiser Oct. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; a non-alcoholic tailgate party for the Duneland Seniors group from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10; a Duneland/Westchester Fraternal Order of Police comedy night Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and the Porter Autumn Fest Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In related Park Department news, Park Board president Rondi Wightman said more than 250 persons attended the recent Duneland Seniors health fair at Hawthorne’s community building. The group raised $1,100 on the event, which will be used in part for programs including this week’s daytrip to Michigan.

Upcoming Duneland Seniors activities include state health counselors on hand Sept. 19 to help review Medicare-eligible medications, and flu shots will be administered to the elder community during the seniors’ Sept. 26 meeting.

Also Tuesday, council president Greg Stinson reported the proposed designation of a municipal riverfront district to jump-start redevelopment of long-closed The Spa restaurant and banquet center is being researched for specific, technical information.

That includes ironing out matters with the Indiana Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which would be asked to issue additional liquor licenses for the venues, and confirmation whether The Spa properties on Mineral Springs Road already lie within Porter’s designated economic redevelopment zone.

If not, said Stinson, the zone would have to be expanded to include them.

In other business, the council agreed by consensus with member Rob Pomeroy absent to allow Public Works superintendent Brenda Brueckheimer to purchase a reconditioned leaf collector for $18,500. The model is half the price of a new one and holds significantly more material than the 1992 unit it replaces, she explained.

Brueckheimer said she has the money in her budget to make the purchase.

Police chief James Spanier won approval for the Police Department to turn over bicycles it has acquired to Public Works for reconditioning if possible. Two years ago about 25 of 50 bicycles were able to be made usable and given away to the needy at Christmas.

Council member Elka Nelson urged residents to drive by the Porter Quick Stop at the northeast corner of Waverly Road and U.S. 20 and see its newly renovated exterior, which she described as amazing.

Earlier this year Porter officials agreed to pay the local match for town business owners up to $1,000 on a maximum $5,000 grant award from the Duneland Economic Development Company to make facade upgrades.

The Town Council meets again Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the town hall in special session for a public hearing on its proposed 2013 budget.

This Thursday the Porter Metropolitan Board of Police Commissioners will convene a closed executive session at 4:30 p.m. at the town hall to receive information about and to interview prospective employees.