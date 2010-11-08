Parking and sidewalk improvements approved for Porter Town Hall

The Porter town hall, built in 2003 to replace the demolished 1913 building
on the same site, is getting new sidewalks and an overflow parking lot.
The Town Council on Tuesday approved the $20,100 quote of Ryan Construction
of Merrillville to remove and reconstruct the sidewalks; the proposal is
well under the engineer’s estimate.
Apex Construction submitted a quote to do the job for $29,900 and Gariup
Construction for $37,200.
While the sidewalk itself is perfectly good, said town director of
engineering Matt Keiser, the drop-off on the street side is not compliant
with federal disability regulations. Also, red pavers installed years ago to
fill the slope along the west sidewalk are now cracked and in pieces.
Council vote on the Ryan quote was 4-0 with member Todd Martin absent.
Earlier in the evening the Porter Redevelopment Commission voted 5-0 to
accept the $37,596 proposal of Apex Excavation of Valparaiso to build a
14-vehicle overflow parking lot across the alley south of the town hall.
Other proposals submitted were $48,000 from R.V. Sutton and $55,200 from
Hobart Paving.
The work includes an additional 280 feet of sidewalk along Lincoln Street to
the east and new landscaping.
In other council business, town attorney Patrick Lyp said building
commissioner Art Elwood sent a formal letter of complaint two weeks ago to
the homeowner in the Main Street area that is housing approximately 70 cats;
town code limits pets to six. Neighbors have complained of the smell.
Lyp said if the violation isn’t stopped, a formal citation will be sent
followed by court action to stop the ordinance violation if necessary.
At the request of superintendent Brenda Brueckheimer, by unanimous vote the
council approved a revised Public Works spending plan for 2010-2012 using
the department’s share of town income from the Porter County economic
development income tax or CEDIT.
While the total three-year $180,000 Public Works CEDIT budget remains the
same, a major change is planned purchase of a $57,900 Total Patcher machine
that will be safer for employees and repair roads, potholes and shoulders
that hold up longer than conventional blacktop applications, according to
Brueckheimer.
Buying a large $90,000 dump truck and $30,000 for sidewalk replacement were
dropped from her plan while three new 2011 fleet trucks were added as was a
$13,600 mower and related lawn equipment. Councilman Dave Babcock, Public
Works liaison, spoke in support of the changes.
In other business Tuesday:
•Police chief James Spanier urged residents to lock their vehicles following
a rash of thefts from unlocked automobiles.
•Chesterton resident Everett Pokorney inquired about sidewalk replacement in
the vicinity of 208 Franklin St. Brueckheimer said she has several
replacement projects scheduled and eventually the work will get done.
•Carl Dahlin addressed the council at length saying he’s hired a surveyor
and is looking into alleged discrepancies that some property for his Johnson
Inn at Porter Beach may encroach on a public right-of-way. He also urged the
council not to vacate any roads or alleys at the beach at the request of the
National Park Service.
•The public was reminded that Aug. 24 the council will conduct a public
hearing at 7 p.m. on a proposed 27 percent increase in sanitary-sewer user
fees. Rates last were raised 30 percent in 2008.
•Keiser reported volunteers began this week to remove log jams and
impediments along the Little Calumet River through the center of town; a
kayak/canoe boat launch will be built at both Waverly and Mineral Springs
roads with grants and donated labor/materials.