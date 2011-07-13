Gateway project officially added to Porter comprehensive plan

The Porter Town Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to add the Gateway to the Indiana
Dunes project to the Porter comprehensive plan that guides future
development there.
The Porter Plan Commission gave the Gateway’s sub-area plan a favorable
recommendation in April with the understanding it can be modified if
necessary in the future.
Council president Trevin Fowler said the Gateway represents a historic plan
for Porter’s future prosperity and is the best option available despite
mixed reviews from the public.
“This has been a plan of considerable discussion, research and review,”
Fowler noted.
July, 2010 the Porter Redevelopment Commission held a groundbreaking for the
first work tied to the Gateway --- construction by the Indiana Department of
Transportation of a new Indiana 49 bridge over U.S. 20 that is nearing
completion with stylized elements added at Porter’s request.
Almost $6 million of a $19 million grant to Porter from the Northwest
Indiana Regional Development Authority has been authorized for release to
fund several Gateway studies and related work.
The Gateway’s purpose is to bring tourism and economic development to the
Indiana 49 corridor and adjacent areas creating a more welcoming and
pedestrian-friendly experience for visitors to the Indiana Dunes State Park.
Among the proposed land-use concepts, including INDOT changes to Indiana 49
itself north of Interstate 94, are a hotel, conference center,
indoor/outdoor water park, rental vacation villas, general commercial and
retail development as well as transit shuttle services to manage increased
traffic demand.
A key feature of the Gateway is construction of the first phase of the new
Dunes Kankakee Trail that generally will parallel Indiana 49 from the State
Park to the Kankakee River. Each local community along the route will be
responsible for building and maintaining its own section of the trail;
portions in the unincorporated areas will be the responsibility of Porter
County.
The Town of Porter’s trail section is currently in the design phase and will
be funded with the RDA grant. Chesterton hasn’t announced a route or funding
choice for its portion of the trail.
According to Porter director of engineering Matt Keiser, a public hearing
was held Monday seeking input and suggestions for the Dunes Kankakee. A
committee of stakeholders hosted the meeting in Porter with a goal of
establishing consistent standards for the trail, its signage and amenities
like restrooms.
Porter County has received a $500,000 federal appropriation, said Keiser, to
fund needed changes at the Indiana 49 and U.S. 20 cloverleaf to accomodate
the trail, which he said will be a premiere recreational feature of the
region.