Gateway project and new attorney on Porter agenda

The Town of Porter’s proposed Gateway to the Indiana Dunes tourism/economic-development project is back on the Town Council’s agenda for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the town hall, 303 Franklin St.

April 20 the Porter Plan Commission approved the project’s concept for inclusion in the Porter comprehensive plan and recommended the Town Council amend that plan accordingly. Once it does, new zoning classifications would have to be assigned to parcels in the Gateway development area to assure desired uses are located there.

The project site generally is located along the Indiana 49 corridor north of Interstate 94 including east and west along U.S. 20. The Gateway includes construction of the first leg of the new Dunes Kankakee Trail.

Also Tuesday, the council will consider a contract with Gregory Sobkowski, former Portage city attorney, who replaces Patrick Lyp as Porter town attorney following his resignation. Other agenda items are reports from department heads including an update on sewer projects, and discussion regarding renewal of the town’s health-insurance coverage.

The public may address the council as the meeting begins under comments from the floor. The Porter Redevelopment Commission meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled due to a lack of business.