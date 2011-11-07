Gateway project and new attorney on Porter agenda

The Town of Porter’s proposed Gateway to the Indiana Dunes
tourism/economic-development project is back on the Town Council’s agenda
for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the town hall, 303 Franklin St.
April 20 the Porter Plan Commission approved the project’s concept for
inclusion in the Porter comprehensive plan and recommended the Town Council
amend that plan accordingly. Once it does, new zoning classifications would
have to be assigned to parcels in the Gateway development area to assure
desired uses are located there.
The project site generally is located along the Indiana 49 corridor north of
Interstate 94 including east and west along U.S. 20. The Gateway includes
construction of the first leg of the new Dunes Kankakee Trail.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider a contract with Gregory Sobkowski,
former Portage city attorney, who replaces Patrick Lyp as Porter town
attorney following his resignation. Other agenda items are reports from
department heads including an update on sewer projects, and discussion
regarding renewal of the town’s health-insurance coverage.
The public may address the council as the meeting begins under comments from
the floor. The Porter Redevelopment Commission meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday
has been canceled due to a lack of business.