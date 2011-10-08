Former water park being added to Porter TIF district

The Porter Redevelopment Commission took the first of several steps needed
to expand the town’s TIF allocation area by 38 acres, most of it the former
Splash Down Dunes waterpark slated for a nearly $2 million upgrade under new
ownership.
Finalizing the TIF expansion by Dec. 31 means property taxes collected there
based on improvements made after March 1, 2012 will go exclusively to the
RDC for its use.
Other land included in the expansion, which takes in four parcels along U.S.
20, are the Quick Stop convenience/fuel store at Waverly Road as well as a
vacant irregularly shaped parcel between the Quick Stop and the waterpark.
Acquired by Seven Peaks Marketing, a waterpark/amusement center operator in
Utah, the renovated Splash Down Dunes is slated to open under a new name for
Memorial Day, 2013.
Town attorney Gregg Sobkowski said the RDC’s action Tuesday also details
infrastructure and site improvements totalling $6.2 million proposed along
the U.S. 20 corridor.
Sobkowski and RDC president Elka Nelson said new tax revenue generated from
the TIF expansion would fund about 13 projects including road improvements,
traffic signal upgrades and installation of fiber-optic lines to make
commercial land along U.S. 20 more attractive for development.
The RDC’s resolution now advances to the Porter Plan Commission, which will
make a recommendation to the Town Council. Once approved, the TIF expansion
would return to the RDC for a public hearing, likely in November. A tax
impact analysis also needs to be prepared and notice given to overlapping
government units before final action is taken.
In other RDC business, resident Jennifer Klug suggested that bricks from the
turn-of-the-century Porter brickyard, for which the new Brickyard hike/bike
trail is named, be used to erect some form of commemorative stop along it.
RDC member Joe Simanski said it’s a great idea. Public Works supervisor
Brenda Brueckheimer will be asked for input.
RDC member Greg Stinson was absent.