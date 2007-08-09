Fireworks at the beach on agenda in Porter Tuesday

Porter Town Council members will discuss a possible fireworks display for the July 4 weekend with Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce executive director Heather Ennis when the council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Last year thousands of area residents enjoyed fireworks at the Indiana Dunes State Park sponsored by a committee including Porter officials and C of C members. That display kicked off a July 4 celebration at Hawthorne Park but the festival won’t take place this year.

Porter’s council also will hear a presentation from Porter County Convention, Recreation and Visitor Commission executive director Lorelei Weimer. Other new business includes amendments to the Violations Bureau and salary ordinances, and discussion of a summer internship program through the Future of Chesterton group.

Agenda items also include reports from department heads and an update on the town’s planned $4.1 million in sanitary-sewer upgrades.

At 6 p.m. the Porter Redevelopment Commission will renew its discussion on how much of that $4.1 million it is willing to finance, and consider bonding options to raise the money. Also on the agenda is possible purchase of additional sewage capacity at the Chesterton treatment plant.

The commission will hear engineering, legal and consultant reports as well as comments from president Bruce Snyder.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday the Porter Stormwater Management Board will meet to consider public education ideas, a ditch clean-up, and a combination of lots for stormwater-fee billing purposes for Kenneth Gumz on 23rd Street.

The Stormwater Board, Redevelopment Commission and Town Council all provide the opportunity for the public to comment about agenda and other matters. All meetings take place at the town hall, 303 Franklin St.