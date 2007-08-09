Fireworks at the beach on agenda in Porter Tuesday

Porter Town Council members will discuss a possible fireworks display for
the July 4 weekend with Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce executive
director Heather Ennis when the council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Last year thousands of area residents enjoyed fireworks at the Indiana Dunes
State Park sponsored by a committee including Porter officials and C of C
members. That display kicked off a July 4 celebration at Hawthorne Park but
the festival won’t take place this year.
Porter’s council also will hear a presentation from Porter County
Convention, Recreation and Visitor Commission executive director Lorelei
Weimer. Other new business includes amendments to the Violations Bureau and
salary ordinances, and discussion of a summer internship program through the
Future of Chesterton group.
Agenda items also include reports from department heads and an update on the
town’s planned $4.1 million in sanitary-sewer upgrades.
At 6 p.m. the Porter Redevelopment Commission will renew its discussion on
how much of that $4.1 million it is willing to finance, and consider bonding
options to raise the money. Also on the agenda is possible purchase of
additional sewage capacity at the Chesterton treatment plant.
The commission will hear engineering, legal and consultant reports as well
as comments from president Bruce Snyder.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday the Porter Stormwater Management Board will meet to
consider public education ideas, a ditch clean-up, and a combination of lots
for stormwater-fee billing purposes for Kenneth Gumz on 23rd Street.
The Stormwater Board, Redevelopment Commission and Town Council all provide
the opportunity for the public to comment about agenda and other matters.
All meetings take place at the town hall, 303 Franklin St.