Cardinal Court replat approved in Porter; oversize Beam pole barn continued

The Porter Plan
Commission unanimously approved a request Wednesday to split 1.49 acres at
1140 Cardinal Ct. into two parcels.
Petitioners
Anthony and Rosalie Gardner originally had four lots in an unrecorded
subdivision, said their representative Bill Davies of Davies Surveying. He
stated the new parcel created conforms to the requirements of the Porter
zoning ordinance.
Town planner Jim
Mandon said specifics of any proposed development on the site, which is
zoned residential, would have to be laid out for review at the time a
building permit is sought. A separate driveway will serve the new parcel,
and no additional public utilities have to be installed.
No one commented
during a required public hearing. Because the Gardners’ request is
considered a minor subdivision, Davies requested both primary and secondary
plat approval last night.
Prior to the
Plan Commission, the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals convened to conduct a
preliminary hearing for Mark Fisher and Traci Hiatt, who did not attend.
Their petition was continued until March 20 as a preliminary hearing again.
According to the
application, the pair are seeking to build a 40-foot by 64-foot pole barn
that at 2,560 square feet is larger than the 1,840 square-foot house at 1124
W. Beam St. The barn’s size requires a variance and a second variance is
needed because the new structure would be a third accessory building on the
site.
Porter’s zoning
ordinance counts attached garages as an accessory structure. A shed also is
located on the property.
Mandon said when
the petitioners are present it can be determined whether any additional
variances are needed prior to a public hearing on all requests being set.
Although in a
Residential-1 district, variances previously have been granted on West Beam
Street for oversize pole barns because of the size of the lots and the depth
of their rear yards.
During their
respective meetings both the Plan Commission and BZA adopted a rules change
for future petitioners who now must submit proposed findings of fact with
their zoning requests. Submitting such findings has been common practice for
other zoning boards in the Duneland area.
Mandon said
he’ll update Porter’s instruction packet for petitioners.
BZA president
John Kremke said the findings form, which mirrors the language found in
state law, will vary depending on the type of petition submitted. Kremke
also said having to do the findings will help petitioners explain their
request and be better prepared for public meetings.
Posted 2/21/2013