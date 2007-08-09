Brickyard trail being built; Dunes Kankakee trail advances with land offers

Details regarding two hike/bike trails were addressed by the Porter Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday.

Members authorized making offers for land needed near Munson Ditch for a portion of the planned Dunes Kankakee Trail. An acquisition list was approved and the offers will be made based on the average of two previously ordered appraisals.

The RDC tabled adoption of an interlocal agreement tied to the reconstruction of Indiana 49 as it goes into the Indiana Dunes State Park; the redesign will include the Dunes Kankakee Trail, which would begin at the state park and when completed reach the Kankakee River.

Two actions were taken regarding the Porter Brickyard Trail, now under construction.

At the recommendation of Porter director of Building and Development Michael Barry, the RDC approved two change-orders: a $26,961 net credit because a portion of the trail within the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore will use an existing trail there, and an additional $24,668 charge after finding unsuitable soils during construction.

Barry said with the approved change-orders the project is $87,000 over budget but other credits are yet to be posted. The original contract for Brickyard construction was $2,997,881 with most of that amount funded through grants.

A RDC agreement with the Indiana Department of Transportation, which administers the Brickyard project due to those grants, was OK’d on a 5-0 vote assigning shared responsibilities for the trail’s pedestrian bridges over U.S. 20 and U.S. 12. Approval was subject to the Porter Town Council concurring, which it did during its meeting Tuesday.