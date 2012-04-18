Bad economy stalls Porter project again

When the Trails
of Porter housing development was platted in June, 2009 developers Rich
Brennan and Bob Gorgei said a construction timetable would depend on the
economy.
Eleven months
ago the men were granted a one-year extension to begin work on the 54 lots
on 22 acres in Phase 1.
Brennan and
Gorgei are back again tonight at the Porter Plan Commission’s 7:30 p.m.
meeting seeking another extension of the primary plat; reasons given for the
construction delay are the sluggish housing market and the tight lending
climate that makes it difficult to borrow for Phase 1’s $1.3 million
infrastructure.
The completed
subdivision, located on 68 acres known as the Iron Triangle east of South
Mineral Springs Road, would be 190 homes and include a park.
In 2009, Plan
Commission members said they didn’t like the Trails’ density or traffic plan
but the Town Council approved the planned unit development ordinance
governing the project in 2008.
Also during its
meeting the Plan Commission will hear a status report on a longstanding
petition by Carolyn Trepper to build several duplexes at South Mineral
Springs and Old Porter Road across from The Trails subdivision.
A third item is
a report by commission staff on a new procedure for submitting petition
paperwork.
The Plan
Commission has given notice that at the conclusion of its regular meeting,
members will meet in closed executive session to receive information, and to
discuss strategy and matters relating to the initiation of litigation or
litigation that is either pending or has been threatened specifically in
writing.
Prior to the
commission the Board of Zoning Appeals will convene at 6:30 p.m. with two
petitions listed under new business.
Tom Tarpley and
John Ayala are requesting a use variance at 200 S. Franklin St. to convert
former retail space into two units on the main floor for residential
rentals. The property is zoned Residential-2.
A second
request, this time for a development standard variance, was filed by Mary
Lou de Groh of 259 Spring View Dr. She wants to construct a four-season room
addition to the rear of her home, which will sit 25.9 feet into the rear
yard. The Porter ordinance requires a 35-foot rear setback so de Groh’s
addition needs a variance of 9.1 feet.
The BZA also
will hear an update on the Trepper duplex petition that’s been tabled for
months, and receive the same report from staff regarding a new procedure for
submitting petition paperwork.
Both the Plan
Commission and BZA will accept public comment as their respective meetings
begin under audience participation.