Public hearing on Porter sewer rate hike Tuesday

The Porter Town Council will take comments Tuesday at a public hearing immediately after roll call at 7 p.m. regarding a planned 27-percent increase in sanitary-sewer rates. The hike would increase the average two-month bill by $28.94.

According to the town’s financial consultant, the 27-percent increase will generate an additional $300,000 a year for the Porter sewer utility, which has posted losses the last two years; the increase will be higher than 27 percent for non-metered customers, whose average gallonage is being increased from 3,985 gallons to 5,000 gallons per month.

The new rate increase, which could become effective in September, is not tied to the upcoming $5.1 million in state-mandated sewer upgrades that will be funded with property taxes and Porter’s share of the county income tax.

Other than a standing update on the sewer project, there’s no business on the council agenda other than reports from department heads and any additional comments from the audience. The Porter Redevelopment Commission, which typically meets prior to the council, has been canceled due to a lack of business.

The Porter Stormwater Management Board will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. to hear reports, and under new business to consider two separate requests from Jerrold Saddock and Augustus Stager to combine their respective lots for the purpose of assessing stormwater fees.

All meetings take place at the Porter town hall, 303 Franklin St., where new sidewalks are being installed and an overflow parking lot built south of the alley behind the municipal building.