Public hearing on Porter sewer rate hike Tuesday

The Porter Town
Council will take comments Tuesday at a public hearing immediately after
roll call at 7 p.m. regarding a planned 27-percent increase in
sanitary-sewer rates. The hike would increase the average two-month bill by
$28.94.
According to the
town’s financial consultant, the 27-percent increase will generate an
additional $300,000 a year for the Porter sewer utility, which has posted
losses the last two years; the increase will be higher than 27 percent for
non-metered customers, whose average gallonage is being increased from 3,985
gallons to 5,000 gallons per month.
The new rate
increase, which could become effective in September, is not tied to the
upcoming $5.1 million in state-mandated sewer upgrades that will be funded
with property taxes and Porter’s share of the county income tax.
Other than a
standing update on the sewer project, there’s no business on the council
agenda other than reports from department heads and any additional comments
from the audience. The Porter Redevelopment Commission, which typically
meets prior to the council, has been canceled due to a lack of business.
The Porter
Stormwater Management Board will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. to hear reports, and
under new business to consider two separate requests from Jerrold Saddock
and Augustus Stager to combine their respective lots for the purpose of
assessing stormwater fees.
All meetings
take place at the Porter town hall, 303 Franklin St., where new sidewalks
are being installed and an overflow parking lot built south of the alley
behind the municipal building.