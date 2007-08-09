West Porter Ave set to reopen on Thursday, Utility board told

West Porter Ave. between South Calumet Road and Fifth Street will—at long last—re-open to traffic on Thursday.

That’s the news from the Chesterton Utility Service Board’s meeting Monday night.

Town Engineer Mark O’Dell told the board that the same contractor which re-lined a gravity main on the south side of West Porter Ave.—a project partially funded by a federal earmark secured by U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st—is currently completing an emergency re-line of a gravity main on the north side, after videotaping revealed it to be near failure.

Although the emergency re-line is costing around $41,000 for the 1,300 feet of main, O’Dell has said that it’s a pretty good price because the contractor was already on the scene and mobilized. The main runs east from Fourth Street to South Calumet Road.

Meanwhile, the separation of a combined sanitary/stormwater sewer along South Calumet Road between Morgan Ave. and Porter Ave.—originally Phase II, now de facto Phase I, of the Downtown sewer project—is now complete, and both that stretch of roadway and West Porter Ave. between South Calumet Road and Fifth Street have been re-paved. Crews are currently pouring a new sidewalk along the east side of South Calumet Road where the old sidewalk fell into the excavated trench.

O’Dell said that he will be meeting next week with Lawson-Fisher Associates, the contracted engineer for the Downtown sewer project, about putting together the final specs on the original Phase I, now de facto Phase II, which should go out to bid in December and January and be on schedule for groundbreaking between March 15 and April 1. This project—initially scheduled to be done this year but postponed until next year—will force the total closure of South Calumet Road between West Morgan Ave. and the Norfolk Southern right-of-way.

Members voted 5-0 to pay Lawson-Fisher an additional $15,000 on its contract for its unexpected work in coordinating with Indiana-American Water Company and NIPSCO.

Odor at Dickinson Road

Lift Station

In other business, Superintendent Rob Lovell reported that he’s going to try a chemical treatment in an effort to mitigate an odor associated with the newly upgraded Dickinson Road lift station. Lovell said that a chemical injection into the KAT lift station should solve the problem.

O’Dell, meanwhile, reported that the Chesterton Economic Development Committee is considering the use of CEDIT funds to landscape the Dickinson Road lift station and make it more attractive.

Budget Meeting

Members agreed to hold a 2011 budget meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the wastewater treatment plant.

September in Review

In September Chesterton used 46.16 percent of its 3,710,000 gallon per day (gpd) allotment at the wastewater treatment plant; Porter, 53.58 percent of its 809,000 gpd allotment; the Indian Boundary Conservancy District, 55.45 percent of its 81,000 gpd allotment; and the plant as a whole, 47.98 percent of its capacity.

There were no bypasses last month, with only 2.85 inches of rain recorded at the plant.