Utility to spend $750K to engineer storage tank

That kaching you might have heard around 7:10 p.m. Monday—KACHING!—was the sound of the Chesterton Utility Service Board’s dropping the first bit of real coin on the so-called long term control plan (LTCP) to reduce sewage bypasses into the Little Calumet River.

The main component of the LTCP: the construction of a 1.2-million gallon storage tank on the grounds of the wastewater treatment plant.

Members voted 3-0 at their regular monthly meeting to approve a contract with DLZ to engineer the project, at a cost not to exceed $758,800.

That, is, 6.5 percent of the projected total cost of $11.6 million.

Members Larry Brandt and Andy Michel were not in attendance.

Member John Schnadenberg, looking stricken, could only say, “We have to do it.”

In fact, the Utility does have to do it. The construction of the storage tank—along with upgrades of the plant’s main intake lift station needed to service the tank—is part of a plan mandated by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The idea behind the tank is to store up to 1.2 million gallons of flow during heavy rain events, pumped to the tank by the upgraded lift station. When the rain has lessened and the plant has caught up with the flow, a gravity line will then bleed the excess gallonage back to the lift station, to be pumped to the plant for treatment.

Design should be completed by July 2013. Bidding is slated for January 2015, after funding has been developed. Construction should be completed by June 2016, with start-up and commissioning by December 2017.

A bond issue to finance the project is likely.

Positions Open

In other business, Superintendent Rob Lovell told members that he is looking to hire possibly two persons for general labor positions.

Applications are available at the town hall, 726 Broadway; or may be downloaded from the municipal website at www.chestertonin.org

February in Review

In February Chesterton used 44.08 percent of its 3,668,000 gallon per day (gpd) allotment of the wastewater treatment plant; Porter, 50.19 percent of its 851,000 gpd allotment; the Indian Boundary Conservancy District, 68.26 percent of its 81,000 gpd allotment; and the plant as a whole, 46 percent of its capacity.

There were no bypasses last month, which saw a total of 1.89 inches of precipitation.

In February the Utility ran a deficit of $180,838.02 and in the year to date is running a surplus of $31,692.71.