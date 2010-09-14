Trick-or-treat in the Town of Chesterton has been scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

So Police Chief Dave Cincoski announced at Monday’s meeting of the Town Council.

Cincoski said that the Police Commission determined the day and time of this year’s trick-or-treat at its meeting last week.

Town Auction

Also to be marked on the calendar: the Town of Chesterton will be holding its annual municipal auction at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Street Department at 609 Grant Ave.

Viewing begins at 6 p.m.

Items on the block include five surplus squad cars (a Caprice, an Impala, and three Crown Vics); a wide assortment of bicycles; an inoperable 20-ton air jack; a couple of different salt spreaders, one hydraulic and the other one motorized; an assortment of televisions; a mechanical siren, miscellaneous hose nozzles and fittings, an exercise stepper and row machine, a small refrigerator, two gas masks, computer gear, and various tools, all from the Fire Department; a small tenant sweeper; and a snow blower for a 318 John Deere.

Oz Fest

In other business, Cincoski made a special plea to residents and businesses to have “a little bit of patience” this weekend when the Downtown fills with visitors for the annual Wizard of Oz Festival.

Extra officers will be on patrol, Cincoski noted. “Please let calm and peace prevail.”

At 6 p.m. Friday a Downtown parking ban will go into effect for festival setup, as South Calumet Road from West Indiana Ave. north to the Norfolk Southern tracks, Broadway from South Calumet to Fourth Street, and Second and Third streets from Broadway to West Indiana will be closed and barricaded.

Cincoski did say that the parade route may be changed, due to construction along South Calumet Road. As soon as he hears, he will notify the Chesterton Tribune.

But, Town Engineer Mark O’Dell announced, South Calumet Road will be open—repeat, will be open—for the duration of the festival, Friday through Sunday, although it will be closed again promptly Monday morning.

“It will be a gravel roadway,” O’Dell said. “Drive slow, with extreme caution.”

9/11

From the floor Janet Ryan, representing the Coffee Creek Watershed Conservancy, thanked the New Life Wesleyan Church, Lake Erie Land Company, the South Shore Brass Band, and the Chesterton Fire and Police departments for participating in Saturday’s 9/11 memorial ceremony at Coffee Creek Center.

Ryan spoke specifically of Chesterton firefighters’ “selfless dedication.”

Fire Chief Mike Orlich called the event “very, very moving” and promised that it will be held again next year.

Smoke-Free Plea

Also from the floor Patricia Carlisle urged the council “to open a discussion” about making the Town of Chesterton smoke-free, an initiative, she said, perfectly in keeping with the soon-to-be approved new Comprehensive Plan and Downtown Overlay and with Chesterton’s general interest in the promotion of “a high quality of life, healthy living, strong community values, and economic development.”

Carlisle noted that 28,832 communities in the U.S.—comprising nearly 80 percent of the population—have gone smoke-free in all workplaces, and doing so in Chesterton would protect residents, visitors, and children from the dangers of second-hand smoke.