Town Council reappoints Doyle, department heads

Town of Chesterton department heads did a “stellar job of fulfilling their
job descriptions and obligations” in 2011.
So Member Jim Ton, R-1st, declared at Monday night’s meeting of the Town
Council.
With that in mind, Ton moved to re-appoint all department heads and Town
Manager Bernie Doyle for another year of service. Members then voted 3-0 to
do so. President Nick Walding, R-3rd, and Member Sharon Darnell, D-4th, were
not in attendance.
Workman’s Comp
In other business, members voted 3-0, at the recommendation of the Anton
Insurance Agency, to switch carriers for its workman’s compensation
insurance policy, for a savings this year of $18,039.
“We’re always looking for the most competitive coverage,” Jim Anton told the
council.
Town Attorney Chuck Lukmann added that he has reviewed the new policy and
found it acceptable.
Membership Dues
Members also voted 3-0 to pay department heads’ membership dues to the 32
professional associations to which they collectively belong, including the
Indiana Fire Chiefs Association, the International Institute of Municipal
Clerks, the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police, the Indiana Park and
Recreation Association, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Indiana
Association of Floodplain and Stormwater Management, and the International
Association of Building Officials.
Unused Vacation
Time
Finally, members voted 3-0 to compensate six department heads for unused
vacation time from 2011: Police Chief Dave Cincoski for 80 hours, Building
Commissioner Dave Novak for 53.5 hours, Town Engineer Mark O’Dell for 33
hours; Fire Chief Mike Orlich for 56 hours; Utility Superintendent Rob
Lovell for 48 hours; and Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg for 80 hours.
Under the Town
of Chesterton Personnel Policy, a department head may be paid for up to 80
hours of unused vacation time.
Posted 1/10/2012