Town Council ponies up 2500plus for State Park fireworks event

The Chesterton Town Council voted unanimously—and unhesitatingly—at its
meeting Monday night to make the same contribution this year that it made
last year to the annual fireworks extravaganza at Indiana Dunes State Park:
$5,000.
At the request of Heather Ennis, executive director of the Chesterton/Duneland
Chamber of Commerce, members voted 5-0 to contribute $2,500 in cash and
$2,500 in in-kind services, the latter consisting chiefly of a police
presence at the event, scheduled for Tuesday, July 3.
Clerk-Treasurer Gayle Polakow-ski told the Chesterton Tribune after
the meeting that, at the moment, she is unsure from what account the cash
donation will be made.
Monday’s easy vote contrasts somewhat with the more vexed one at the
council’s April 9 meeting, when members split 3-2 to contribute $300 to the
Duneland Business Initiative Group’s Independence Day festival in Hawthorne
Park in Porter. Members Jeff Trout, R-2nd, and Sharon Darnell, D-4th, voted
against that motion.
All five members, however, voted on April 9 to authorize the Town of
Chesterton Gift Fund to accept donations to DBIG earmarked for the festival.
As of Monday, $200 in donations have been made to the Gift Fund for the DBIG
event, in addition to the $300 voted by the council. Those donations, and
any others, will be forwarded on.
Paving Funds
In other business, members voted 5-0 to authorize the expenditure of up to
$250,000 this year for paving, in a combination of CEDIT, Major Moves, and
possibly Rainy Day moneys.
Earlier this month, Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg submitted a list
of paving projects whose total price tag he estimated at $403,850, with the
understanding that it’s unlikely there will be anything like enough funds to
complete the whole list this year.
Schnadenberg said after Monday’s meeting that he will submit a revised
project list to the council at its next meeting, May 14, in light of the
$250,000 earmark.
The project list as previously submitted:
•Fifth Street between 1050N and 1100N, $98,000; Fifth Street between 1050N
and Bittersweet Court, $60,000.
•South Jackson Blvd. south of West Porter Ave. to Portage Ave. If funding
for the entire stretch is unavailable, the 400 feet of South Jackson Blvd.
immediately south of West Porter Ave., $35,000.
•East Porter Ave., milled and paved from the water tower to C.R. 250E,
$125,000.
•100E off Tremont Road, $15,000.
•Sandcreek Drive South, starting at 1100N, milled and surfaced, $65,000.
•Wren Court, Read Drive, and Jones Court in the Duneland Cove subdivision,
$41,850.
•Miscellaneous sections of roadway in dire need of spot paving, $12,000.
•Crack sealing and preventive maintenance, $12,000.
Leaf Vac Quotes
Meanwhile, members voted 5-0 to take under advisement three quotes for a new
leaf vacuum:
•$38,500 from Brown Equipment Company Inc. of Fort Wayne.
•$39,993 from Woody’s Municipal Supply Company of Edwardville, Ill.
•$40,055 from W.A. Jones Truck Bodies of Columbia City, Ind.
The leaf vac will be purchased under a four-year lease-purchase agreement,
the cost covered by the $1 monthly sanitation fee which residents pay. This
year the fee rose from 47 cents to $1.
Westchester Fire
Protection
Members also voted 5-0 to approve this year’s fire protection contract with
Westchester Township, under which the Chesterton Fire Department provides
protection to a designated area of the unincorporated township.
This year the town is receiving $32,508 from Westchester Township, a
6-percent increase over last year’s contract price of $30,694.
Declared Surplus
At Fire Chief Mike Orlich’s request, members voted 5-0 to declare the
following items surplus: radio equipment no longer compliant with FCC
regulations and incapable of being upgraded; the nozzles replaced last year
under a federal grant; and two Hurst hydraulic pumps used to run the Jaws of
Life, “weak but still usable,” Orlich noted of the latter.