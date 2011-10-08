Town Council eyes sidewalk solution on north side of 1100N

It’s been years since the first leg of the Westchester-Liberty Trail was built: the sidewalk along the north side of 1100N from 23rd Street east to the Rosehill Estates subdivision.

When completed, that sidewalk will extend all the way to 100E and then to Rail Road, giving folks a safe route as far as Coffee Creek Center.

But a good head of steam on the project was lost when it was learned that the marshy area north of 1100N and east of Rosehill Estates is a designated wetland, meaning that this leg of the sidewalk—or boardwalk, more likely—will require special permits from the Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

That news effectively brought the project to a grinding halt, and it hasn’t helped that the Town of Chesterton’s annual grant applications for the next leg of the Westchester-Liberty Trail have been regularly denied, year after year.

Now the Town Council is interested in pursuing a stop-gap solution, possibly a narrower sidewalk, along the north side of 1100N. “We might be able to do some stuff in-house, just to get things started,” Member Emerson DeLaney, R-5th, said at the council’s meeting Monday night.

The key to anything, though, is some initial surveying, Town Engineer Mark O’Dell said.

At the request of Member Sharon Darnell, D-4th, O’Dell promised to obtain some quotes for a survey first.

Grade-Crossing Closures

Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg reminded the council that, beginning in the third week of April, four of the town’s at-grade railroad crossings will be closed, in staggered rotation, for repairs: the Fourth Street, Eighth Street, 15th Street, and South Jackson Blvd. crossings.

Schnadenberg noted that the Eighth Street grade-crossing is particularly rough right now.