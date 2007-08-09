TIF paving, sidewalk, signal projects underway

The bulk of this season’s projects which the Chesterton Redevelopment Commission earlier this year approved to be funded with tax increment financing monies have been completed.

So Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg announced at the commission’s meeting on Monday.

The southbound lane of North Calumet Road from the Norfolk-Southern grade-crossing to Indian Boundary Road has been re-paved (the northbound lane was re-paved by Indiana-American Water Company as part of its main replacement project); East Porter Ave. from Ind. 49 to the water tower has also been re-paved; and the traffic signal at Broadway and South Calumet Road has been upgraded, Schnadenberg said.

(The Chesterton Tribune previously reported incorrectly that this signal has a battery backup system. It does not. The Trib regrets the mistake.)

Meanwhile, Schnadenberg said, sidewalk replacements slated for the season are underway or will be soon: along North Calumet Road from Wabash Ave. to Grant Ave.; and along South Calumet Road from Lincoln Ave. to the alley by the gas station.

In addition, Schnadenberg said, three traffic signals along Indian Boundary Road intersections are due to be upgraded with battery backups: at Sand Creek Drive North, Council Drive, and Plaza Drive. A third signal, at North Calumet Road and Indian Boundary Road, will be similarly upgraded with a grant from the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, as soon as the funding’s in hand.

Member Jim Ton did ask Schnadenberg to investigate the feasibility of replacing the sidewalk in front of the new location of Edward Jones at 310 S. Calumet Road. Schnadenberg said that he would do so.

From the Floor

In other business, Joy Marburger, a resident of the Indian Boundary Conservancy District, asked the commission from the floor whether there is any way to fund the installation of a sidewalk along Indian Boundary Road from the Wake Robin subdivision to Brummitt Road. “It’s pretty dangerous,” she said. “There’s no real places to walk or ride a bike.”

Ton took Marburger’s point. “You’re quite right to point out that it’s quite narrow there and the ditches are close to the road,” he said.

But here’s the problem: the stretch of Indian Boundary Road to which Marburger’s referring is in unincorporated Westchester Township, outside the Town of Chesterton’s jurisdiction. Ton suggested that Marburger broach the issue to the Porter County Plan Commission.

Claims

Members voted 4-0 to approve two claims, both for legal services: $6,299 from Harris Welsh & Lukmann; and $2,000 from Shanahan & Shanahan.

President Jeff Trout was not in attendance.

