TIF board hears complaints about South Calumet District

There are at least two folks not altogether thrilled with the nearly
completely South Calumet District project, and they made their opinions
crystal clear at Monday’s meeting of the Chesterton Redevelop-ment
Commission.
Martin Papke—the owner of Kathy’s Antique Shop at 1599 S. Calumet Road,
located in space leased in the so-called Hamstra building—was the first to
speak from the floor. Papke had three bones in particular to pick.
The first: that there is no street sign clearly identifying South Calumet
Road placed at its intersection with the Beverly Drive extension.
“Out-of-towners can’t find” the business, Papke said.
The second: that the iron gateway elements at the intersection of 100E and
1100N—while “beautiful”—can’t easily be read, since the cut-out portion of
the signs spelling “Chesterton” and “South Calumet District” blend with the
background.
The third and most important: the two monument signs placed at either end of
the district and identifying the businesses along South Calumet Road south
of the Beverly Drive extension list only the buildings themselves. Thus
Round the Clock is listed but his own business—located in a larger building
not owned by Papke himself—is not listed. “I’ve lost all visibility,” Papke
said. “I’ve lost all drive-by traffic. It’s unfair.”
Papke noted that he’s been at his present location for 12 years and for 37
years has operated his business in Chesterton.
Members did not specifically address his first concern, that of a missing
street sign at the intersection of the Beverly Drive extension.
Member Jim Ton did, however, agree with Papke about the difficulty of
reading the gateway elements but noted that the elements “are supposed to
rust to the point at which they’ll be easy to read.”
How long will that take? Papke wanted to know.
Ton was unable to say but suggested that in the meantime perhaps some sort
of backing can be applied to the cut-out letters in the iron.
Papke’s third concern was a little stickier, as the commission agreed some
months ago that only the names of the buildings themselves would be listed
on the two monument signs. Members specifically asked the owners of the
buildings which have no clearly branded name—unlike, say, Round the Clock—to
provide names for the buildings to that they can be listed on the signage.
One of the owners did and his structure is listed as the Green Tree Center.
But the listing suggested by the owner of the Hamstra building was
rejected—“Space for Lease”—and no new listing has been provided.
In any case, so far as Papke is concerned, it doesn’t matter what the
Hamstra building might be listed as on the sign, since his own business is
not listed. “What’s the Green Tree Center? No one knows. There’s
nothing to indicate what the centers are.”
Ton agreed that Papke has a point and persuaded his colleagues to vote 4-0
to take the matter under further advisement. Member Sharon Darnell was not
in attendance.
More on the
Focal and Gateway Elements
James Bennett, on the other hand, doesn’t like the scale of the focal
elements at the intersection of Ind. 49 and 1100 and the gateway elements at
100E and 1100. The basic configuration of the district is fine, Bennett said
from the floor—“It’s a great project”—but the elements are “massive” and the
money spent on them could have been better spent.
Speaking of the money spent on them, “What did it cost the citizens of
Chesterton to put up those signs?” Bennett wondered, then asked what he had
to do to file a Freedom of Information request to get that data.
Actually, Town Attorney Chuck Lukmann replied, all you have to do is ask the
commission. Or as President Edward Schoenfelt noted, the Chesterton
Tribune has regularly reported on the bidding process and the contract
prices for each of the project’s three phases.
The contract price for Phase III—the street- and landscaping of the
district—as low-bid by Larson-Danielson Construction Company Inc. of LaPorte:
$448,936.07. Town Engineer Mark O’Dell was not immediately able to break out
of that total the cost of each element, but he did tell the Tribune
after the meeting that the bulk of that contract price is comprised of the
construction and installation of the four elements.
Lukmann added that the commission’s meetings are all public, that bids were
publicly advertised for each phase of the project, and that each bid was
awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. In addition,
Lukmann said, a stakeholder committee on which elected and appointed
officials sat with citizens of the community went through a long—and
public—process discussing the street- and landscape design.
“All of that information is out there,” Lukmann said.
South Cal Update
Meanwhile, it’s looking as though the book will be closed sometime next
month on the South Calumet District project. Within the next few weeks,
pavement markings will be applied to the manifold driveway entrance, all
grading and sod and seeding should be finished, and the focal and gateway
elements all illuminated, project manager Ron Steve of DLZ indicated in a
memo.
Ton did have one complaint: the “unsightly” mound of broken asphalt at the
north end of the district. O’Dell promised to talk to the contractor about
it.
Change Order No.
1
Members did vote 4-0 to approve Change Order No. 1 for Phase III of the
project, the street- and landscaping portion being completed by
Larson-Danielson. That change order adds $4,016.50 to the contract price of
$448,936.07. It includes the cost of removing unsuitable material beneath
one of the focal elements on Ind. 49 and pouring concrete there, a deduct
for changing the depth of some limestone, and removing some sodding from
Phase II of the project and replacing it with seeding in Phase III.
Claims
Members also voted 4-0 to approve five claims: $14,936 from DLZ; $526.95
from Fox Valley System; $43,953.33 from G.E. Marshall; $266,764.05 from
Larson-Danielson; and $2,900 from H.J. Umbaugh & Associates.