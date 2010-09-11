Proposed smoke-free ordinance in Chesterton has fans and foes

To smoke-free or not to smoke-free.

That’s the question Chesterton Town Council members are currently asking themselves, and while no decision has yet been reached on whether to enact a smoke-free ordinance—which would ban all smoking in all businesses in town—two members at least seem to be talking to two very different groups of people about the issue.

Member Sharon Darnell, D-4th, took a moment at the end of Monday’s meeting to observe that, so far, residents with whom she has spoken “have been very positive” about a smoke-free ordinance. “I have had an overwhelming response,” she said.

Yet Member Emerson DeLaney, R-5th, has also had an “overwhelming response,” he said. And it’s been running in “just the opposite” direction: about 90 percent of the folks who have made their feelings know to him oppose such an ordinance.

Darnell did tell the Chesterton Tribune after the meeting that any smoke-free ordinance could be crafted with a provision allowing businesses to pay for an exemption which would allow smoking on the premises.

Waiver

In other business, members voted 5-0 to grant the petition of builder John Kremke for a waiver from the Town Standard mandating a maximum height above grade of 18 inches for garage floors. The height of the garage floor in Kremke’s home—already built—in the new Duneland Trails subdivision off Fifth Street: 34 inches.

In fact, as Kremke told the council, Building Commissioner Dave Novak and Town Engineer Mark O’Dell had previously okayed a waiver—as Town Code allows them to do, after a determination that such a waiver will not adversely affect drainage—in the belief that the garage floor was only 30 inches above grade.

But Kremke said that he subsequently discovered the garage floor’s actual height to be all of 34 inches above grade, the result it would appear of some sort of surveying mistake.

At that point, Novak and O’Dell forwarded the matter to the council.

Now, it turns out, at least two other lots in the subdivision have also run afoul of the same mistake, whatever that mistake is. “It’s puzzling,” Novak said. “And the only thing I can think of is that they’re using the wrong starting point.

Members accordingly voted 5-0 to forbid the issuance of any further building permits in the Duneland Trails subdivision until the discrepancies in grades and elevations are resolved.

The developers of Duneland Trails: Don Coker and Tom Cahillane. The engineer: Great Lakes Engineering.

At this point Novak suspects that some mistake was made during the survey of the property, and that possibly more than one benchmark—often a manhole cover, an artifact unlikely to be moved—was used during that survey.

Recycling at WiseWay

President Jeff Trout, R-2nd, expressed his gratitude to Don Weiss and WiseWay Foods, along with the Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction District, for the placement of new recycling bins on the east side of the Chesterton WiseWay on a landscaped, neatly fenced site.

“It’s a win-win,” Trout said. “I think it really turned out to be a convenient location for folks who live outside Chesterton, since most town residents have recycling service already.”

Veterans Day

Member Jim Ton, R-1st, urged residents to remember and commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, for “the veterans still with us and those who have departed.”