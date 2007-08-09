Porter Ave. work nearly done; South Calumet work continues

There’s good news and bad news for the bottle-necked, zig-zagging, detouring motorists in Chesterton.

The replacement of a failed sanitary sewer force main on the north side of West Porter Ave., between South Calumet Road and Fifth Street, is “very close” to completion, Town Engineer Mark O’Dell told the Town Council at its meeting Monday night.

“Maybe a week,” O’Dell said.

That stretch of West Porter Ave. will then be re-opened to traffic.

The bad news? Sometime later this fall the same stretch of West Porter Ave.—between South Calumet Road and Fifth Street—will be closed again, as crews re-line a gravity sewer on the south side of the road. That project is being partially funded by an earmark obtained by U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, and administered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Meanwhile, crews are making progress in the separation of a combined storm and sanitary sewer line on the east side of South Calumet Road between Morgan Ave. and Porter Ave.

But that project is still “a couple of weeks” away from being done, O’Dell told the council. Crews did recently finally work their way around a fiber optic bank, which had slowed excavation somewhat, but they’ve also been unearthing abandoned but still active water and natural-gas service laterals which have been capped at the property line but remain connected to the main line.

Member Jim Ton, R-1st, did wonder whether the asphalt plants might close for the winter before South Calumet Road is done. But O’Dell put that fear to rest and said that long before those plants close, the sewer should be separated, the excavation filled, and the road re-surfaced.

Stimulus Summary

In other business, O’Dell gave members a summary of the re-surfacings completed earlier in the year with federal stimulus funding. A total of 2.02 miles were milled and re-paved, at a total cost of $256,765 or $126,952 per mile.

The scope of the work:

•Wabash Ave. from Fourth Street to Waverly Road.

•11th Street from 1100N to West Porter Ave.

•Porter Ave. from 15th Street to 23rd Street.

Town funds were also used to pave the short stretch from the curve of Waverly Road north to the CSX at-grade crossing on Waverly Road.

Coffee Creek Park Cleanup

Meanwhile, Park Superintendent Bruce Mathias reported that volunteers removed a total of 96 pounds of trash and litter from Coffee Creek Park on Saturday, during the annual Adopt-a-Beach cleanup headed by MS4 Operator Jennifer Gadzala.

Waiver Under Advisement

Members agreed by consensus to take under advisement a petition for Dan Steiner of Steiner Homes for a wavier from the Town Standard requiring garages to be no more than 18’’ above grade.

Steiner is requesting a waiver after the garage in question—through a “screw-up,” Steiner frankly admitted—was actually built 27.5’’ above grade.

The council asked Steiner to provide department heads with additional surveys of the property so that they can assess the impact of the elevated garage on drainage.