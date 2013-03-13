What the Dickinson Road extension area might look like 20 years hence--the
corridor from Indian Boundary Road south to East Porter Ave., via Council
Drive--is a bit clearer now than it was a week ago.
On Monday morning, the ad hoc stakeholders committee, comprised of Town of
Chesterton officials and selected members of the business community, met to
crystal-ball the area, with an eye to the traffic volumes and patterns which
development might generate in two decades.
As Town Engineer Mark O’Dell reported to the Redevelopment Commission at its
meeting Monday night, the consensus is that the area to the east of the
corridor will be chiefly residential, while that to the west will be
commercial.
What kinds of commercial? Medical and high-end retail.
The goal, O’Dell said: an optimum mix of the two, residential and business,
could be enough to generate the kind of “trip” numbers which might qualify
the Dickinson Road project for inclusion in the Northwestern Indiana
Regional Planning Commission’s 2040 plan. And inclusion on that plan would
qualify the project for federal funding.
Ind. 49 Utility
Corridor
In other business, O’Dell reported that wet weather continues to put a crimp
into work on the Ind. 49 utility corridor project. “The weather’s been
horrendous on the schedule,” he said. “You can’t win.”
Although O’Dell said that, at the moment, work is “at a stand still,” some
jobs are still being done. Next week, for instance the general contractor,
LGS Plumbing Inc. of Crown Point, should begin installing piping into the
casings under the Indiana Toll Road.
“It’s coming,” O’Dell remarked.
Is it coming enough for the project to be completed on deadline, at the end
of June? Member Jeff Trout asked.
“Tentatively,” O’Dell said.
A Claim
Members voted 5-0 to approve a single claim: $1,125 from Harris Welsh &
Lukmann.