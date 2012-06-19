Now it is easy to report illegal polluting in town

Chesterton residents who witness the illegal dumping of waste products into
a stream or storm drain now have an easy way to report it.
At Monday’s meeting of the Stormwater Management Board, MS4 Operator
Jennifer Gadzala announced that folks should go to the town’s municipal
website, click on “Report a Problem” at the top, then click on “Storm
Water,” to access the “Report a Storm Water Polluter” e-form.
That form reads: “If you observe illegal dumping into a storm drain inlet or
storm water conveyance (i.e. ditch, stream), or if you see someone pouring
something other than storm water into a storm drain inlet, please fill out
and submit the form below.”
That form asks you for your name, e-mail address, phone number, location of
dumping/activity, time/date of activity, and a description of the dumping.
Gadzala said that she will receive the e-mailed form and begin an
investigation.
The e-form was established at the direction of the Indiana Department of
Environmental Management.