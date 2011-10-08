New restroom site being prepared in Thomas park

Folks have probably noticed that the bandstand in Thomas Centennial Park is
currently being painted.
What they may not have seen is a bit of work in the back of the park, where
space is being cleared for the new restroom facility, to be built by
Chesterton High School teacher Jeff Larson’s Building Trades students.
Work is slated to start on the restroom next month. Park Superintendent
Bruce Mathias does not yet have in hand Larson’s estimated pricing of the
project but he has said that the cost will probably be significantly less
than the $150,000 to $175,000 which the Chesterton Town Council was prepared
to pay, in CEDIT funds.
The ADA-compliant facility will be robustly constructed and is based on a
design generously made available to the town by the City of Hobart.
Member Jim Ton, R-3rd, did tell Mathias at the council’s meeting Monday
night that he wants to see the drawings. “I have no visual concept of what
this is going to look like,” Ton said.
Mathias promised to make the plans available to the council.
Surveillance
Camera
at Park Compound
In other business, members voted 5-0 to authorize an expenditure of $15,000
in CEDIT funds for the purchase of camera surveillance system, to be
installed at the Parks and Recreation Department’s compound at Dogwood Park
on 23rd Street.
Mathias requested the expenditure, after the recent theft of two all-terrain
vehicles from the fenced compound.
Town Engineer Mark O’Dell said that Mathias will likely install the system
in-house.
Member Emerson DeLaney, R-5th, did wonder whether the CEDIT earmark—coming
from a Parks Department account—might be better taken from some other
account. “I just don’t want to hurt Parks,” he said.
President Nick Walding, R-3rd, did note, however, that there will almost
certainly be a balance left over from the Downtown restroom facility earmark
and that any such balance could be made over to Parks.
Another CEDIT
Request
Meanwhile, members also voted 5-0 to approve Police Chief Dave Cincoski’s
request for a $3,778 CEDIT earmark, to cover the cost of a software update
for the CPD’s interview room camera system, mandated by federal law.
A Grader
Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg reported on the Street Department’s
new grader, recently purchased at a cost of $4,500, after Schnadenberg
decided that the usual $6,500 tab to grade an alley just got too big of a
nut to pay.
The grader typically requires no new gravel, instead re-distributing the
gravel already there, Schnadenberg noted.
“So we’re in the process of grading all the alleys,” he said.
“In a lot of places alleys are higher than driveways,” Ton added. “This will
even them out.”