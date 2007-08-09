Missing Abercrombie Woods sidewalks will be built, town promises

Missing sidewalks in Phase 3 of Abercrombie Woods subdivision eventually will be completed, the Chesterton Advisory Plan Commission assured a resident Thursday.

Commission attorney Charles Parkinson said the developer had been given a one-year extension to April, 2012 to complete the work so the board will review the project’s status this spring. The town has the option of cashing in the developer’s check guaranteeing completion and having the sidewalks built if the deadline passes and a new schedule isn’t negotiated.

Commented Abercrombie resident Matt Morse from the audience, “Our position is we want the sidewalks to be completed. We want to avoid a situation where the check expires and they’re not done.”

Morse also said he wants to be sure the Abercrombie homeowners’ association isn’t on the hook for money it can’t pay for.

In a related matter, the commission voted 5-0 with members Jeff Trout and Emerson DeLaney absent to extend the completion date for sidewalks in the Venturi commercial subdivision. Venturi attorney Greg Babcock said all the lots are sold but some people haven’t put up their buildings yet.

Officers Elected

In 2012 commission reorganization Jeff Ton was elected president and Thomas Kopko vice-president. Sig Niepokoj, George Stone and town engineer Mark O’Dell were named to the Plat Committee. Gail Murawski was retained as commission secretary.