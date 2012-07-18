Local businesses must report mercury in computer monitors and overhead lights

Chesterton businesses are being asked by the Utility to report mercury
concentrations in their computer monitors and overhead fluorescent lights.
It’s part of a Pollutant Minimization Program mandated by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management.
And—there’s really no way to sugar-coat this—it’s going to be sort of
inconvenient.
No later than Sept. 1, businesses must complete a form on which they (1)
provide the total number of computer monitors and overhead fluorescent
lights in the shop; (2) provide the brand name of the monitor or the
manufacturer of the light; and (3) provide the mercury concentration for
each monitor and each light.
“We request you contact your computer monitor and your overhead light
supplier(s) or the manufacturer to obtain this information,” the Utility
says.
This information will then be tabulated, sent to IDEM for the Pollutant
Minimization Program Plan, and applied to the Town of Chesterton’s
Streamlined Mercury Variance Application.
For more information, contact Utility Inspector Elliott Lowe or
Superintendent Rob Lovell at (219) 926-1032.