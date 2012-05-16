Lake Erie Land Co. Inc. wants to amend its development plan for a portion of Coffee Creek Center.

No mall, no restaurants, no medical center. It’s to add as an additional permitted use the ability to farm land for crops: corn, soybeans, wheat or hay.

The Chesterton Advisory Plan Commission will consider the request when it meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It’s the commission’s first formal petition of the year.

The general location of the land to be farmed is south of the second addition to Coffee Creek Center at Morgan’s Corner, and lying adjacent to and on the east side of County Road 200E.

The area is the third addition to Coffee Creek Center’s planned unit development. In order to amend the PUD the Plan Commission will set a public hearing if the petition is in order, then make a recommendation to the Town Council for final action.

No other new business is listed for Thursday’s meeting.