Lamar withdraws LED sign petition

Folks who showed up at Thursday’s meeting of the Chesterton Board of Zoning Appeals expecting some drama—over Lamar Advertising’s bid to locate an LED billboard on Ind. 49—were disappointed.

Or maybe they weren’t.

Turns out, earlier this week Lamar withdrew its petition, Associate Town Attorney Julie Paulson told the board at the beginning of the meeting.

Under Town Code, Lamar must wait at least six months before re-filing it, if the firm does in fact wish to re-file.

Lamar had wanted to replace an existing billboard—a smaller and shorter one—with a $300,000 LED model, on the east side of Ind. 49 and north of East Porter Ave.

Preliminary Hearing

Canceled

Another unexpected change in the board’s agenda on Thursday was the canceling of a preliminary hearing scheduled to hear Jewel/Osco’s petition for two signage variances.

Jewel/Osco, however, was built as part of a planned unit development (PUD) ordinance and the BZA has no jurisdiction in such matters, Paulson told a Jewel/Osco rep. Instead, Paulson said, Jewel/Osco must ask the Advisory Plan Commission to amend the PUD; the Plan Commission will hold a public hearing and then make a recommendation to the Town Council; and the Town Council will have the final say.

Jewel/Osco is interested in modifying the signage on the front (east) side of the building. Some signs would be removed and others added, the latter including four citrus graphics consistent with the branding of Jewel/Osco’s parent company, Supervalu Stores.

The number of signs on the east wall would increase from six to nine and the size of the signage from 417 square feet to 635 square feet.