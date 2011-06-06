Chesterton Tribune                                                                                   Adv.

June 13 is new Downtown project deadline; strike bullet dodged

Back to Front Page
 

By KEVIN NEVERS

The contractual completion date for the Downtown utility project had been Saturday, June 4.

But don’t try to cross the Norfolk Southern tracks at Calumet Road anytime soon.

A rainy May has forced Chesterton Town Engineer Mark O’Dell to grant a one-week extension to general contractor Rieth-Riley.

The new completion date—weather permitting—Monday, June 13, O’Dell told the Chesterton Tribune today.

Paving work should begin in a couple of days, O’Dell added.

Things actually could be worse, a heck of a lot worse. On Sunday, Operators Local 150—representing the crews of excavating sub-contractor R.V. Sutton Inc.—took a strike vote. “Fortunately for the town, businesses, and residents, they voted against striking,” Town Manager Bernie Doyle said.

A contingency plan was in place, however, had Local 150 gone to the picket line, Doyle added. A non-union crew working in conjunction with the Street Department would have laid gravel, so that at a minimum South Calumet Road could have been opened to traffic.

Last summer a strike by Teamsters Local 142 bottlenecked roadwork throughout Northwest Indiana and delayed a number of paving projects here in Chesterton.

　

　

 

Posted 6/6/2011

 

 

 

Custom Search