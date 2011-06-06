June 13 is new Downtown project deadline; strike bullet dodged

The contractual completion date for the Downtown utility project had
been Saturday, June 4.
But don’t try to cross the Norfolk Southern tracks at Calumet Road anytime
soon.
A rainy May has forced Chesterton Town Engineer Mark O’Dell to grant a
one-week extension to general contractor Rieth-Riley.
The new completion date—weather permitting—Monday, June 13, O’Dell told the
Chesterton Tribune today.
Paving work should begin in a couple of days, O’Dell added.
Things actually could be worse, a heck of a lot worse. On Sunday, Operators
Local 150—representing the crews of excavating sub-contractor R.V. Sutton
Inc.—took a strike vote. “Fortunately for the town, businesses, and
residents, they voted against striking,” Town Manager Bernie Doyle said.
A contingency plan was in place, however, had Local 150 gone to the picket
line, Doyle added. A non-union crew working in conjunction with the Street
Department would have laid gravel, so that at a minimum South Calumet Road
could have been opened to traffic.
Last summer a strike by Teamsters Local 142 bottlenecked roadwork throughout
Northwest Indiana and delayed a number of paving projects here in
Chesterton.