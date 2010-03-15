Help Town of Chesterton apply to Google to be 1Gb community

The Town of Chesterton is trying to lure Google to the community, and officials need your help.

In February Google announced its “Fiber to the Home” (FTTH) initiative and began accepting applications from communities interested in an infrastructure investment of as much as $100 million.

“This project has the potential to provide 1Gb connectivity to homes, dramatically changing the information technology landscape for communities like ours,” according to a statement released on Friday by Town Manager Bernie Doyle.

Although the town itself will be submitting an application, Google also wants to receive nominations from folks in the community itself. Dunelanders who support the initiative should go to www.google.com/appserve/fiberrfi

There they will access a brief video description of the project and be asked to complete a short questionnaire.

“This is a competitive process with no limit to the number of nominations that can be submitted on behalf of the community,” the statement said. “This is a case in which more is better.”

But time is of the essence. The application deadline is Friday, March 26.

“The ramifications of being a 1Gb high-tech community can only have a dynamic effect on the economic development of the area,” the statement said.