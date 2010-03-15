Help Town of Chesterton apply to Google to be 1Gb community

The Town of Chesterton is trying to lure Google to the community, and
officials need your help.
In February Google announced its “Fiber to the Home” (FTTH) initiative and
began accepting applications from communities interested in an
infrastructure investment of as much as $100 million.
“This project has the potential to provide 1Gb connectivity to homes,
dramatically changing the information technology landscape for communities
like ours,” according to a statement released on Friday by Town Manager
Bernie Doyle.
Although the town itself will be submitting an application, Google also
wants to receive nominations from folks in the community itself. Dunelanders
who support the initiative should go to
www.google.com/appserve/fiberrfi
There they will access a brief video description of the project and be asked
to complete a short questionnaire.
“This is a competitive process with no limit to the number of nominations
that can be submitted on behalf of the community,” the statement said. “This
is a case in which more is better.”
But time is of the essence. The application deadline is Friday, March 26.
“The ramifications of being a 1Gb high-tech community can only have a
dynamic effect on the economic development of the area,” the statement said.