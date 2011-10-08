Dickinson Road extension engineer study proceeding

The Chesterton Redevelopment Commission’s engineering study for the
Dickinson Road extension is proceeding apace.
At the commission’s meeting Monday night, Town Engineer Mark O’Dell reported
that he, contracted engineer Mike Jabo of DLZ, and reps from the
Northwestern Regional Planning Commission discussed the status of that study
at a meeting of the minds last week.
The commission authorized that study—at a cost of $69,640—after NIRPC
indicated that more data would be needed before the Dickinson Road extension
could be considered for inclusion in NIRPC’s 2040 plan.
Already completed: a comprehensive traffic count based on 17 double-tube
counters placed on major roadways around the intended development area,
including East Porter Ave., Indian Boundary Road, C.R. 250E and Brummitt
Road, 1050N, 1100N, Rail Road, and South Calumet Road.
On the schedule: preliminary soil boring of the property along the
anticipated route of the extension, from Indian Boundary Road south to East
Porter Ave. via Council Drive. Right now DLZ is working on access rights to
the property in question.
Meanwhile, NIRPC has requested a speed study as well, to be conducted on
stretches of road between the “count nodes,” that is, between the sites
where the double-tube counters were placed.
NIRPC, O’Dell added, “is appreciative of what the town is doing, getting
this data.”
When completed, the engineering study should indicate whether the Dickinson
Road extension truly is feasible, O’Dell said.
Ind. 49 Utility
Corridor Project
In other business, O’Dell reported that he had a pre-construction meeting
last week with the general contractor for the Ind. 49 utility corridor
project, LGS Plumbing Inc. of Crown Point, which submitted a low bid of
$2,880,865.
LGS provided O’Dell with a list of its sub-contractors and is now ordering
pipe for the job.
Claims
Members voted
3-0 to approve the following claims: $282.33 from Midwestern Electric;
$310.68 from Menard’s; $622.50 from Harris Welsh & Lukmann; $1,291.18 from
1st American Management Company; $2,818.19 from Ellis Electric; and $2,875
from DLZ.
Members Paul
Tharp and Ed Schoenfelt were not in attendance.