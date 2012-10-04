Council votes 3-2 to donate $300 to DBIG 4th of July festival in Porter

The Chesterton Town Council has split-vote to approve a contribution of $300
in municipal funds to the Duneland Business Initiative Group’s Fourth of
July festival, sponsored by the Town of Porter.
At their meeting Monday night, members voted 3-2 to approve the
contribution, made from the Promotional Funds account—totaling $1,000 before
the contribution—in the General Fund.
Members Sharon Darnell, D-4th, and Jeff Trout, R-2nd, voted against the
motion.
The council did not approve any in-kind police services, as had been
suggested. “We’re not in a position to offer in-kind services because of the
Police Department’s vacation schedule,” said Member Emerson DeLaney, R-2nd.
Members did unanimously approve a second motion, this one urging Dunelanders
to donate their own funds to DBIG’s festival and making the Town of
Chesterton’s Gift Fund available for those donations.
Polakowski said that folks should make their checks payable to the Town of
Chesterton but earmark them in the memo line for DBIG Fourth of July and she
will release those funds as they’re donated to DBIG.
Darnell and Trout did not discuss their nay votes but Member Jim Ton, R-1st,
noted that lots of Chesterton residents will cross the tracks to enjoy the
Fourth of July festival in Porter. “The Town of Porter’s sponsoring it, just
like we sponsor Oz,” he said.
DeLaney agreed. “DBIG brings to the Town of Chesterton its largest
festival,” he said. “For them to ask for $300 for the Fourth of July
festival isn’t too terribly much.”
Ton—who pledged to make his own contribution to DBIG for the festival—did
acknowledge that the town’s coffers are not exactly overflowing. “These are
tough times,” he said. “We have to be very careful with the taxpayers’
money. We know this is a minimum contribution. But we’ve just got very tight
money.”
Urban Forestry
Days
In other business, members voted 5-0 to adopt a resolution which declares
the week of April 23-28 Urban Forestry Days in the Town of Chesterton and
Friday, April 28, Arbor Day.
European Market
From the floor Heather Ennis, executive director of the Chesterton/Duneland
Chamber of Commerce, asked the council to amend its annual contract for the
European Market.
In past years, the contract has been between the Town of Chesterton and the
Duneland Economic Development Company, the Chamber’s not-for-profit arm.
Now, Ennis said, the Chamber itself is assuming responsibility for the
European Market and the contract—up for renewal anyway—should reflect that
fact, she said. Members voted 5-0 to approve the amendment, pending legal
review.