Council OKs new road cut at CHS football stadium

The Chesterton Town Council has approved a new road cut near the CHS
football stadium for the exclusive use of EMS and maintenance personnel.
At their meeting Monday night, members voted 5-0 to waive the Town Standard
limiting the number of road cuts per parcel of property.
The request for the road cut was made by Greg Lindy, director of sports
services for the Duneland School Corporation, who told the council that the
road cut would be located on the north side of the Chesterton High School
football stadium and that it would be fenced. “It would just be used for
emergency vehicles and maintenance of the facility,” Lindy said, and not
for access to the parking lot.
Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg, for his part, said that the proposed
road cut would not present any line-of-sight issues and would be located
several hundred feet from the intersection of 11th Street and 1100N.
Town Engineer Mark O’Dell did say that staff wants the road cut to be “nice
and clean” and is insisting that the fence be installed on the far side of
the sidewalk.
Design Contract
for Downtown
Restroom
In other business, members voted 5-0 to approve a contract with Gerometta &
Kinel for the design of a proposed restroom facility for Thomas Centennial
Park in the Downtown.
The total cost of the contract: $15,500. Of that, $3,000 would cover the
initial design phase, in which architect Dave Kinel will provide preliminary
drawings; $8,500, the actual construction drawings which must be approved by
the Indiana Building Commissioner and will be used for bidding purposes; and
$4,000 for bidding and construction services.
O’Dell said that it’s unlikely that the town will need to spend anywhere
near the $4,000 for the final phase, as the bidding will be done in-house
and the construction supervised by staff.
O’Dell did say that a heated concrete floor will be part of the specs, so
that the restroom can be used in the winter—during Santa’s House, for
instance, or the Twilight Christmas Parade—without having to shut off the
water.
Casino Revenues
At the suggestion of Member Sharon Darnell, D-4th, the council voted 5-0 to
reserve 50 percent of the town’s share this year of casino tax revenues for
sidewalk repair and replacement.
Membership Dues
The council also voted 5-0 to pay department heads’ membership dues to the
42 professional organizations to which they collectively belong.
Those organizations include the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association, the
International Institute of Municipal Clerks, the Northwestern Indiana
Regional Planning Commission, the Indiana Park and Recreation Association,
the American Society of Civil Engineers, and the Indiana Association of
Floodplain and Stormwater Management.
Although the council has been paying the membership dues for years—for as
long as Clerk-Treasurer Gayle Polakowski can remember—at Monday’s meeting
Member Jim Ton, R-1st, quibbled a bit, wondering how much the dues total.
Polakowski was unable to give a firm answer, as the dues are due at
different times throughout the year. She did promise to provide Ton with an
ongoing tally as she receives the claims.