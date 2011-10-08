Council okays $15M bond issue to reduce sewage bypasses

The Chesterton Town Council has formally authorized the issuance of $14.9 million of sewer revenue bonds, to finance the federally mandated long term control plan to reduce bypasses of sewage into the Little Calumet River.

At its meeting Monday night, members voted 5-0 to approve the bond ordinance on first reading, 5-0 to suspend the rules, then 5-0 to approve the ordinance on final reading.

Town Attorney Chuck Lukmann reported that the interest rate on the bonds—which will be issued though the State Revolving Fund—could be 2 percent or less.

The lynch pin of the long term control plan is a 1.2-million gallon storage tank into which excess stormwater will be directed and stored during heavy rainfalls, until the wastewater treatment plant has had a chance to catch up. The tank and associated improvements are expected to cost $14.9 million.

A sanitary sewer rate hike of around 6 percent—enacted specifically to defray the cost of the long term control plan—took effect on Jan. 1. Under that hike, the average household’s bimonthly bill will increase from $76.80 to $81.26, an increase of $4.46 or $2.23 per month.

Life Fest

In other business, the council advised two representatives of Life Fest—a fundraiser for suicide prevention and awareness—to seek the Park Board’s permission for use of the skate park and Thomas Centennial Park for this year’s edition of the event.

Last year’s Life Fest raised $2,500 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“It’s something we should be supporting if at all possible through town mechanisms,” said Member Jim Ton, R-1st. “There are people crying out and we don’t know it.”