Circus may be coming to town in August

The Chesterton Fire Department received approval to bring the circus to Dogwood Park at Tuesday’s Chesterton Park Board Meeting.

The department is in negotiations with the Kelly Miller Circus to hold the one-day fundraising event on Aug. 29.

If an agreement is reached the Kelly Miller Circus will perform two 90-minute evening shows as well as allow the public to watch the entire setup and breakdown process.

The Kelly Miller circus, based out of Oklahoma, has been touring the United States and Canada since 1938 and is directed by John Ringling North II, the great nephew of the world-famous Ringling Brothers. The show travels with a fleet of 25 vehicles and features a tent with a 1,500-person seating capacity.

The act has the typical circus entertainment from elephants and tigers to the juggling and aerial acts.

Superintendent’s report

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Parks Superintendent Bruce Mathias reported that the four basketball goals have been completed behind the baseball field at the corner of 5th Street and Porter Avenue. The new basketball area has two full-courts and is available for use.

Mathias also reported that the new volleyball courts at Dogwood are completed and the downtown clock at the corner of Calumet and Broadway has been repaired. The landscaping around the clock is also completed.

Cruise Night

Board president Vincent Emmanuele said that the summer’s first “Cruise Night” seemed to be “a big hit.”

Cruise Night is a free event held on the last Saturday of every month through October allowing residents to gather, show off their cars and enjoy music, food and beverages. Participants gather in the gazebo area on Broadway from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.