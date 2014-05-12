Chesterton Town Council to mull chicken ordinance at Monday meeting

The Chesterton Town
Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the town hall.
At that meeting,
members are likely to consider an ordinance which would permit residents to
keep chickens on their property. Town Code currently prohibits the keeping
of farm animals--including chickens--on any parcel with “open land of less
than one-half acre in lot area.”
Marcus Key,
residing at 2010 W. Porter Ave., petitioned the council last month to amend
the ordinance in question, so that he might maintain a few egg-laying hens
in his back yard as part of living a more sustainable life.
Members were happy
to hear his suggestion but indicated that before amending any ordinance they
wanted to hear from the public on the issue.
In other business,
the council will have before it an ordinance amending the sanitary sewer
rates charged by the Utility. In fact, as the Chesterton Tribune
reported in September, the Utility Service Board voted unanimously at a
special meeting to accept the recommendation of its contracted rate
consultant, London Witte Group, to maintain the schedule of usage rates and
base charges mostly as it is.
Thus, the average
household in the Town of Chesterton using 5,000 gallons of water per month
is likely to see no or only a nominal change in its sewer rate next year and
in 2016.
Also on the agenda
at Monday’s meeting: a proposed extension of the town’s asphalt contract
with paver Walsh & Kelly Inc. If approved, this would be the second
consecutive extension of that contract, meaning that any paving work done in
town by Walsh & Kelly next year would be billed at 2013 prices.