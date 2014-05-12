Chesterton Town Council to mull chicken ordinance at Monday meeting

The Chesterton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the town hall.

At that meeting, members are likely to consider an ordinance which would permit residents to keep chickens on their property. Town Code currently prohibits the keeping of farm animals--including chickens--on any parcel with “open land of less than one-half acre in lot area.”

Marcus Key, residing at 2010 W. Porter Ave., petitioned the council last month to amend the ordinance in question, so that he might maintain a few egg-laying hens in his back yard as part of living a more sustainable life.

Members were happy to hear his suggestion but indicated that before amending any ordinance they wanted to hear from the public on the issue.

In other business, the council will have before it an ordinance amending the sanitary sewer rates charged by the Utility. In fact, as the Chesterton Tribune reported in September, the Utility Service Board voted unanimously at a special meeting to accept the recommendation of its contracted rate consultant, London Witte Group, to maintain the schedule of usage rates and base charges mostly as it is.

Thus, the average household in the Town of Chesterton using 5,000 gallons of water per month is likely to see no or only a nominal change in its sewer rate next year and in 2016.

Also on the agenda at Monday’s meeting: a proposed extension of the town’s asphalt contract with paver Walsh & Kelly Inc. If approved, this would be the second consecutive extension of that contract, meaning that any paving work done in town by Walsh & Kelly next year would be billed at 2013 prices.