Chesterton Town Council makes 2012 board appointments

The Chesterton Town Council made its 2012 board appointments at a special meeting on Sunday, New Year’s Day.

Council appointments:

•Advisory Plan Commission: council members Jeff Trout, R-2nd, and Emerson DeLaney, R-5th, were re-appointed. Terms expire Dec. 31, 2015.

•Board of Zoning Appeals: Thomas Browne was re-appointed. Term expires Dec. 31, 2015.

•Utility Service Board: Andy Michel was re-appointed. Term expires Dec. 31, 2013.

•Police Commission: Brandon Kroft was re-appointed. Term expires Dec. 31, 2014.

•Tree Board: Evan Lafata was appointed. Term expires Dec. 31, 2014.

•Tax Abatement Advisory Board: Phoebe Jane House, Dave Adkins, Rick Hokanson, and Gayle Polakowski were all re-appointed; Dane Lafata was appointed. Terms expire Dec. 31, 2012.

•Redevelopment Commission: Trout and fellow council members Jim Ton, R-1st, and Sharon Darnell, D-4th, were re-appointed. Term ends Dec. 31, 2012.

Presidential appointments:

•Park Board: Jim Crawford was appointed. Term ends Dec. 31, 2015.

•Utility Service Board: Larry Brandt was re-appointed. Term ends Dec. 31, 2014.

•Redevelopment Commission: Ed Schoenfelt was re-appointed; Paul Tharp was appointed. Terms end Dec. 31, 2012.

A seat on the Stormwater Management Board remains, at the moment, open. Incumbent: Christine Livingston.

Also on Sunday: Member Nick Walding, R-3rd, was elected to the council presidency and DeLaney to the vice-presidency.

All council liaison positions will remain the same this year: Street Department, Walding; Police and Fire, DeLaney; Utility and Park, Darnell; Building Department, Engineering Department, and Stormwater Utility, Trout; and the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, Ton.