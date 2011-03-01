Chesterton Town Council makes 2012 board appointments

The Chesterton Town Council made its 2012 board appointments at a special
meeting on Sunday, New Year’s Day.
Council appointments:
•Advisory Plan Commission: council members Jeff Trout, R-2nd, and Emerson
DeLaney, R-5th, were re-appointed. Terms expire Dec. 31, 2015.
•Board of Zoning Appeals: Thomas Browne was re-appointed. Term expires Dec.
31, 2015.
•Utility Service Board: Andy Michel was re-appointed. Term expires Dec. 31,
2013.
•Police Commission: Brandon Kroft was re-appointed. Term expires Dec. 31,
2014.
•Tree Board: Evan Lafata was appointed. Term expires Dec. 31, 2014.
•Tax Abatement Advisory Board: Phoebe Jane House, Dave Adkins, Rick Hokanson,
and Gayle Polakowski were all re-appointed; Dane Lafata was appointed. Terms
expire Dec. 31, 2012.
•Redevelopment Commission: Trout and fellow council members Jim Ton, R-1st,
and Sharon Darnell, D-4th, were re-appointed. Term ends Dec. 31, 2012.
Presidential appointments:
•Park Board: Jim Crawford was appointed. Term ends Dec. 31, 2015.
•Utility Service Board: Larry Brandt was re-appointed. Term ends Dec. 31,
2014.
•Redevelopment Commission: Ed Schoenfelt was re-appointed; Paul Tharp was
appointed. Terms end Dec. 31, 2012.
A seat on the Stormwater Management Board remains, at the moment, open.
Incumbent: Christine Livingston.
Also on Sunday: Member Nick Walding, R-3rd, was elected to the council
presidency and DeLaney to the vice-presidency.
All council liaison positions will remain the same this year: Street
Department, Walding; Police and Fire, DeLaney; Utility and Park, Darnell;
Building Department, Engineering Department, and Stormwater Utility, Trout;
and the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, Ton.