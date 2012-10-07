Chesterton Town Council abandons trailer restroom idea

It’s official.

There will be no trailer-mounted restroom in Thomas Centennial Park.

At its meeting Monday night, the Chesterton Town Council voted 5-0 to abandon any consideration of a trailer-mounted restroom and instead to commit to the construction of a brick-and-mortar facility.

As part of that vote, members formally released the two quotes received in June.

The low quote for a trailer-mounted restroom: $48,945 from Ameri-Can of Argos, Ind.

The estimated cost of a brick-and-mortar facility: between $150,000 and $175,000.

But Park Superintendent Bruce Mathias does have hopes of being able to build it more inexpensively, if an arrangement can be made with the Chesterton High School Building Trades students to undertake it as a class project.

Mathias expects to meet with Building Trades teacher Jeff Larson later this week.

Crack-sealing

In other business, Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg reported that crack-sealing work is about to begin: on Broadway between Eighth Street and 19th Street; on Indian Boundary Road; and on 1100N between Fifth Street and 100E.

Lumber Sales

While he was at it, Schnadenberg also reported that the Street Department has sold a quantity of felled tree limbs to White Lumber Company Inc. of Valparaiso, which is in the market for pieces around 14 inches in diameter and six to eight feet in length for the manufacture of pallets and other things.

A check received from White Lumber, in the amount of $176, has been deposited in the Tree Gift Fund, Schnadenberg said.

From the Town Manager

Meanwhile, Town Manager Bernie Doyle reported that the Public Safety Committee of the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns—on which he sits—will soon be meeting and that he will keep the council apprised of any legislation on the radar which could affect the Police and Fire departments.