Chesterton Town Council abandons trailer restroom idea

It’s official.
There will be no trailer-mounted restroom in Thomas Centennial Park.
At its meeting Monday night, the Chesterton Town Council voted 5-0 to
abandon any consideration of a trailer-mounted restroom and instead to
commit to the construction of a brick-and-mortar facility.
As part of that vote, members formally released the two quotes received in
June.
The low quote for a trailer-mounted restroom: $48,945 from Ameri-Can of
Argos, Ind.
The estimated cost of a brick-and-mortar facility: between $150,000 and
$175,000.
But Park Superintendent Bruce Mathias does have hopes of being able to build
it more inexpensively, if an arrangement can be made with the Chesterton
High School Building Trades students to undertake it as a class project.
Mathias expects to meet with Building Trades teacher Jeff Larson later this
week.
Crack-sealing
In other business, Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg reported that
crack-sealing work is about to begin: on Broadway between Eighth Street and
19th Street; on Indian Boundary Road; and on 1100N between Fifth Street and
100E.
Lumber Sales
While he was at it, Schnadenberg also reported that the Street Department
has sold a quantity of felled tree limbs to White Lumber Company Inc. of
Valparaiso, which is in the market for pieces around 14 inches in diameter
and six to eight feet in length for the manufacture of pallets and other
things.
A check received from White Lumber, in the amount of $176, has been
deposited in the Tree Gift Fund, Schnadenberg said.
From the Town
Manager
Meanwhile, Town Manager Bernie Doyle reported that the Public Safety
Committee of the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns—on which he
sits—will soon be meeting and that he will keep the council apprised of any
legislation on the radar which could affect the Police and Fire departments.